Sporting News

Shannon Sharpe challenges Grizzlies, Ja Morant's father in confrontation at Lakers game: 'I bet you won't'

On Friday, the trash talk between the Lakers and Grizzlies took a twist that no one expected. Last year, Memphis' chatter struck a nerve with LeBron James. This time around, the Grizzlies' trash talk reached Fox Sports personality (and LeBron superfan) Shannon Sharpe. The result? A halftime confrontation that involved Sharpe, Memphis' entire roster and Ja Morant's father, Tee.
Sporting News

NBA jersey sales rankings: Warriors' Stephen Curry takes top spot on list from Lakers' LeBron James

The West Coast is the best coast when it comes to moving NBA merchandise. On Friday, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association revealed the most popular jersey and team merchandise lists. The Warriors and Lakers are once again the two most popular teams in the league in terms of NBA store sales, and their star players are leading the way.
Sporting News

What time is Oilers vs. Lightning? Connor McDavid, Steven Stamkos headline ESPN national TV game

It's going to be a high-tempo game on national TV Thursday night, as the Oilers host the Lightning on ESPN. Connor McDavid and Co. have been a bit underwhelming this season, sitting in fourth in the Pacific Division with a record of 25-18-3. However, the team is currently riding a four-game winning streak, coming off a big divisional win against the Kraken.
Sporting News

Warriors' Stephen Curry makes more half court shots than any player...ever

When Stephen Curry drains ridiculous shots, nobody bats an eye. Even from half court. Such is the life for the all-time three-point king who calmly splashed a 50-footer at the halftime buzzer in his first return to Boston since the 2022 NBA Finals. On the same floor where he tortured Celtics fans with an iconic Game 4 performance last June, Curry proceeded to then skip around as if he owned the place.
