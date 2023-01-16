When Stephen Curry drains ridiculous shots, nobody bats an eye. Even from half court. Such is the life for the all-time three-point king who calmly splashed a 50-footer at the halftime buzzer in his first return to Boston since the 2022 NBA Finals. On the same floor where he tortured Celtics fans with an iconic Game 4 performance last June, Curry proceeded to then skip around as if he owned the place.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO