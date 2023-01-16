Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
NHL’s Top 7 Most Underrated Star Players
The NHL’s player pool is as talented as it’s ever been, with star players featured across the league. In fact, there are so many that some do not get the credit they deserve. Whether it is due to the market they play in or other players on their teams consistently grabbing headlines, it is time to acknowledge those who have slipped into the background yet deserve to be recognized for their performances.
Oilers Have Made 3 Forwards Available for Trade – Who Goes?
The Edmonton Oilers finally got Evander Kane back after missing 31 games with a wrist injury, and they were lucky enough to hold off on a very tough decision about Kailer Yamamoto, who landed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Before Kane was injured, there were few available roster spots, forcing Klim Kostin and Mattias Janmark to start the season in the American Hockey League (AHL). That’s no longer an option due to their solid production. General manager Ken Holland now has to decide whether he should trade one of three other forwards – Jesse Puljujarvi, Warren Foegele, and Derek Ryan.
Boston Bruins & Florida Panthers Could Be Perfect Match for Trade
With their 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday (Jan. 19) night, the Boston Bruins improved to a ridiculous 36-5-4 record. As a result of their fantastic start to the year, they are expected to be one of the most active buyers at this year’s trade deadline. Ultimately, it makes sense for them to be aggressive, as this could be the last hurrah with captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, so they should be going all-in. However, although it would be great to see Boston make a major splash at the deadline, they also should be looking to bring in some depth for their postseason run.
Red Wings & Panthers Could Produce Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Detroit Red Wings sport a 19-17-8 record and are five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Overall, this season has certainly been a step in the right direction for the Red Wings, but with their playoff hopes not very high, it is unlikely that they will browse the trade market for rentals. Yet, when noting that they are improving, we should not rule out the possibility of them adding players with term if they seem to be potential fits for the future.
Ex-Maple Leafs Kasperi Kapanen: Where Is He Now?
Kasperi Kapanen was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (22nd overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He’s a hockey blueblood, the son of Sami Kapanen, who played 13 seasons with the Hartford Whalers, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Philadelphia Flyers. Kasperi’s Kapanen’s Father Had a...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Holmberg, Hunt & Aube-Kubel
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at news emerging from the team as they prepare to play the Winnipeg Jets tonight. The Jets have had a tough start to their five-game road trip, losing 4-1 to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
Rangers Will Struggle to Stay Together Amidst Salary-Cap Crunch
The heady days of comfortable salary-cap room lasted late into the 2021-22 season for the New York Rangers, the last hurrah being their myriad of trade deadline moves in March, when essentially unlimited cap accrual space allowed them to acquire pretty much anyone they wanted. Less than a year later, that time seems so far away.
Every Team’s Top Asset at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline
The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is approaching quickly, and as teams start to settle into their role for this day, whether that be buyers or sellers, the trade rumors are starting to heat up. Some players have been in trade rumors for years, like Jakob Chychrun and Matt...
Maple Leafs Have Legitimate Trade Interest In Blackhawks D-Man
According to Frank Seravalli and the crew over at Leafs Nation, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a legitimate interest in Chicago Blackhawks’ defenseman Jake McCabe. As per the NHL insider, the Maple Leafs are one of the few teams McCabe hasn’t listed as a no-go trade destination and the Leafs are seriously looking at him as an option to upgrade their back end.
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Rangers, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Buffalo Sabres looking at Jakob Chychrun? And, if they are, will they be willing to pay the asking price Arizona has set to acquire the defenseman?. The Toronto Maple Leafs are waiting on a status update regarding Jake Muzzin potentially returning this...
Flyers News & Rumors: Provorov, Frost, Kane & van Riemsdyk
The Philadelphia Flyers played their best hockey of the 2022-23 season in the 10 games following the NHL Christmas pause. They got star efforts from Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes while the perception of head coach John Tortorella seemed like it was improving within the fan base. However, the world of the Flyers took an unexpected turn when Ivan Provorov made a controversial decision that sent the hockey world into a frenzy.
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko
The St. Louis Blues and Vladimir Tarasenko have been headed toward a breakup for a while. Tarasenko requested a trade before the 2021-22 season but has stuck around. His contract ends after this season, and I don’t see the Blues re-signing him. The Blues aren’t a Stanley Cup contender...
NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Sharks, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are developments when it comes to the status of a Bo Horvat trade out of Vancouver. Which teams are in and which teams are serious? Meanwhile, it sounds like the Edmonton Oilers are already looking at signing Klim Kostin to a contract extension. Is it a mistake to do so while he’s playing so well? The Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin are said to be miles apart on a contract extension.
Florida Panthers Have Issues with Holding Leads
The Florida Panthers are trying to claw their way back into the playoff race. They are now four points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild-card spot, with points in six of their last eight games. But, there is one thing the team needs to fix now before it costs them major ground in the Eastern Conference.
5 Takeaways From Senators 5-4 Overtime Win Against Penguins
The Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins facing off always make for an entertaining game. This game was no exception, as the Senators scored four power play goals and defeated the Penguins 5-4 in overtime. In a strong bounce-back performance after losses to the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche this week, now is the time to start stringing together a series of wins.
Flames’ Sutter Has Harsh Criticism for Team After Loss to Avs
You’ve got to hand it to Calgary Flames’ head coach Darryl Sutter for always being honest, no matter how brutal it may be. His brutal honesty was on display after his team’s 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. It was a big loss, given that the Avs are now two points behind them for the final wild-card position with three games in hand. As one would imagine, the veteran bench boss wasn’t happy.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Liljegren, Samsonov, Matthews & Marner
After losing two games in a row, the Toronto Maple Leafs have now won two games in a row. The team enters tonight’s game looking to extend its winning streak to three. The Montreal Canadiens come in having suffered a loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. They are looking to get back on the winning side of the ledger.
Do the Senators Need Jesse Puljujarvi?
There have been numerous reports that Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi is close to being traded, or even waived if there are no takers. The Ottawa Senators are lacking depth, and while the injury bug has played a factor in the weak bottom-six unit, the addition of Puljujarvi could have a big impact on how the lines roll out when the group is healthy.
Devils Gameday Preview: Seattle Kraken – 1/19/23
The New Jersey Devils have found their way back into the win column. They have picked up four straight victories and will search for their fifth in a row against the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 P.M. at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The Devils are 29-12-3 and have 61 points, second in the Metropolitan Division behind the Carolina Hurricanes’ 62. If they pull off the victory tonight, they will have 63 points and match their total from last season. Meanwhile, Seattle has a record of 26-14-4 and are one of the surprise success stories of the season. They are just two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the Pacific Division lead. The two teams split the series last season. New Jersey beat Seattle in the team’s fifth game as a franchise 4-2, while the Kraken won in the shootout 4-3 towards the end of the season in April.
Maple Leafs Need to Address & Improve in 3 Key Areas
When you look at the standings, there really should be no cause for concern for the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a rough start to the season, they’re sitting comfortably third overall in the league in points as well as being a top-10 offensive and defensive team in regards to goals for and against per game.
