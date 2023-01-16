ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Biden's connections to Chinese money under scrutiny

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is under investigation for holding on to classified documents from his time in the Obama administration, but now lawmakers have a new question: did Chinese money influence Biden’s policies? The question arose when news broke that some of the classified documents were reportedly found in a closet at the Penn Biden Center, which House Oversight lawmakers say has taken millions of dollars from “anonymous Chinese sources.” ...
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Democrats attempt again to legalize marijuana in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are trying once again to legalize marijuana in Delaware and create a state-licensed recreational industry. Lawmakers introduced bills Friday to legalize possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults 21-years-old or older and establish the industry in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy