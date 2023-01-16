Read full article on original website
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
The Center Square
Biden's connections to Chinese money under scrutiny
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is under investigation for holding on to classified documents from his time in the Obama administration, but now lawmakers have a new question: did Chinese money influence Biden’s policies? The question arose when news broke that some of the classified documents were reportedly found in a closet at the Penn Biden Center, which House Oversight lawmakers say has taken millions of dollars from “anonymous Chinese sources.” ...
Top Homeland Republican blasts 'after dark' border numbers release, promises 'tides are changing'
The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee is taking aim at the Biden administration for what Republicans have called an "after dark" drop of border numbers
WVNews
Democrats attempt again to legalize marijuana in Delaware
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are trying once again to legalize marijuana in Delaware and create a state-licensed recreational industry. Lawmakers introduced bills Friday to legalize possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults 21-years-old or older and establish the industry in Delaware.
