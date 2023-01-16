Read full article on original website
Microsoft Lays Off 10,000 Staff
Microsoft has laid off 10,000 members of staff as the company shifts its focus towards the future. In a public message to staff, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the decision was "difficult but necessary" but is confident that "Microsoft will emerge from this stronger and more competitive". It's unclear exactly...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Xbox Direct: 3 Predictions for Microsoft’s Much-Needed Showcase
Following Microsoft’s extremely frustrating no-show at The Game Awards last month, the folks at Team Xbox kicked off 2023’s events calendar by announcing its first-ever Xbox Developer_Direct, aka Microsoft Is Finally Stealing the Nintendo Direct Format Just Like Sony Did With State of Play Because This Format Just Works. The broadcast is next Wednesday, January 25, at 12pm PT/3pm ET, and we’ll have it live on all of IGN’s channels. Four games will be highlighted, and one will not: Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Elder Scrolls Online are in, and Starfield is out – with the latter getting its own separate Direct sometime in the future.
Report: Ubisoft CEO Apologizes to Employees Over 'Ball in Your Court' Comments
Ubisoft is facing turbulent times financially and in-house, and CEO Yves Guillemot was forced to reckon with recent comments he made shifting the blame to the staff. After cancelling three unannounced games and delaying the release date of Skull and Bones for a sixth time, Guillemot told employees “the ball is in your court” to help get the $3 billion company back on track.
Google Lays Off 12,000 Staff
The ongoing wave of tech industry redundancies continues as Google has announced it's laying off 12,000 staff, the largest in company history. CEO Sundar Pichai announced the lay-off's in a blog post, saying that Google had previously "hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today" and that jobs would be cut across a variety of different departments.
Riot Games Lays Off 46 as Wave of Games Industry Job Cuts Continues
Riot Games has laid off 46 employees amidst an ongoing wave of industry mass layoffs. The League of Legends developer confirmed to journalist Jacob Wolf that it had eliminated the positions, which were largely concentrated in the company's talent acquisition, recruiting, and publishing departments as well as a few roles in esports and support. Riot employs roughly 4,500 people globally.
The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’
DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an Associated Press interview Saturday she expects Congress will ultimately vote to raise America's debt limit, but demands by House Republicans for spending cuts in return for backing an increase are "a very irresponsible thing to do" and risk creating a "self-imposed calamity" for the global economy.
Netflix's Account Sharing Crackdown Is Likely Coming By the End of March
Enjoy getting your free Netflix from your friend's account while it lasts, because it looks like Netflix's account sharing crackdown is imminent. In today's Q4 and full year 2022 earnings call, Netflix executives said that the rollout of the company's plan to convert "borrowers" - those who are currently using Netflix accounts that are owned by separate households - to paid subscribers will kick off by the end of Q1. That means sometime between now and the end of March this year.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Rumored to Have 160W TGP; GPU Manufacturer Planning on Discontinuing Its MX Series of Cards
Following the release of the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPUs at CES 2023, the rumour circles have begun to swirl around the company once again, as customers wait for the next range of graphics cards as part of the RTX 40 series featuring the new Ada Lovelace architecture. Late last...
Nvidia GeForce Now Review (2023 Update)
A lot has changed since Nvidia GeForce Now released its first beta way back in the yonder years of 2015. In that time, we’ve seen a slew of competitors start up – ranging from Microsoft xCloud to Rainway to Google Stadia, some of which have since shut down. After an eternity in beta, GeForce Now launched to the public in 2020 – just in time to catch the coattails of other early streamers like Microsoft and Stadia. In all that time, the quietly capable GeForce Now never seemed to claim mindshare or word of mouth.
