South Florida parades, unity marches mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

South Florida parades, unity marches, festivals mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day 02:03

MIAMI -On Monday, January 16th, South Florida honored the memory of the great civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with celebrations, community outreach, and continued advocacy for justice.

In Miami, a parade kicked off at 11 a.m. on NW 54th Street featuring high school marching bands, dance teams, and floats. Following the parade, hundreds went to the family-friendly festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Those in attendance said they love the community feel of these events where everyone can come together.
Renaldo Carter, the supervisor of the Miami PAL cheerleading squad, said they love being a part of the parade and what it means.

"It's all for Dr. Martin Luther King today. We have our great cheerleaders in the back, our football players are here to represent, to walk. We really do appreciate everything he did. So this is why we're here. We are here for him," he said.

In Fort Lauderdale, local leaders honored Dr. King with a parade and celebration. The parade began on the corner of NW 5th Avenue and Historic Sistrunk Boulevard. This year's Grand Marshals were Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Pam Beasley-Pittman. Beasley-Pittman made history when she was recently elected.

"Elected, first African American female, woman, to be elected on the Dias in the history of 112 years," she said with a smile.

The significance of Dr. King's work in her life is not lost on her. "This ties in to the specific time for me, walking his dream, living his dream, experiencing the dream. I never thought this would be me in this position," she said.

The parade headed west on Sistrunk to NW 15th Avenue and then north to Joseph C. Carter Park where there was a multicultural festival.

Some at the festival said it was important to them that younger generations understood the work that was done before them to make our country a better place. Especially by icons like Dr. King.

"The importance of today in the legacy of Dr. King. For the sacrifices that he made for the privileges that we have today, for the unity. Just to be able to be together as one," said "Jessica" who went to the parade and celebration with her godchildren and friends.

Charina, 10, said she knows the importance of remembering.

"He helped to make the segregation laws completely gone, he made fair rules for all of us, so that all of America could be united and together as one," she said.

Miramar, Dania Beach, Deerfield Beach, and Pompano Beach also held parades in King's honor. In Tamarac, residents held a Martin Luther King Jr. Day unity march.

It's been more than 50 years since Dr. King was assassinated but his dream lives on.

