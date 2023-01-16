Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Report: Aaron Rodgers Trade in Play for Packers
For the third year in a row, the quarterback’s future in Green Bay remains unclear.
Eagles set to take on Giants in NFL Divisional Round
The Philadelphia Eagles take on New York Giants in Saturday night's NFL Divisional Round.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Saturday's Celtics-Raptors Showdown
The Boston Celtics are looking to stay hot as they take on the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. Boston enters Saturday's tilt winners of each of its last eight games -- including an overtime thriller Thursday night over the reigning champion Golden State Warriors at TD Garden -- and will hit the ...
Chiefs fans lined up to tailgate 19 hours before divisional round game kickoff
A recent study ranked the Kansas City Chiefs with the best tailgate experience in the NFL. While their methodology included things like food reviews and average ticket cost, we can say with complete certainty that the thing that separates the Chiefs Kingdom’s tailgates from the rest is commitment. Ahead...
Ed Reed won't coach at Bethune-Cookman after contract talks fall through
The Pro Football Hall of Famer announced on social media that the university will not be officially ratifying his contract.
Comments / 0