ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud declares for NFL draft

By Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZ68l_0kGQFVdp00

CJ Stroud is off to the NFL.

The Ohio State quarterback announced Monday that he is declaring for the NFL draft following two seasons as the Buckeyes’ starter and two top five finishes in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Stroud, who finished fourth in the Heisman voting in 2021 and third this past season, threw for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions during his time in Columbus. He is expected to be a high first-round pick in the upcoming draft, perhaps even the first quarterback off the board.

With Monday being the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft, there had been some speculation about Stroud potentially returning to Columbus for his redshirt junior season. In a statement, he admitted the decision-making process has been difficult on him, but he ultimately decided to move on to the pros.

“This process has been difficult and this decision is one of the hardest I've ever had to make. As a kid I dreamed of playing football at the highest level and after much prayer, I’ve made the decision that it's time to turn those dreams into a reality,” Stroud wrote.

A native of California, Stroud was rated No. 51 overall in the class of 2020. He redshirted his first season with Justin Fields in place as OSU’s starter before moving into the QB1 role in 2021. He quickly flourished, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns.

He followed that up with 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2022, including a 348-yard, four-touchdown performance in a heartbreaking College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia that proved to be his final collegiate game.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Stroud is considered a surefire first-round pick who will compete with Alabama’s Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis and a few others to be the first quarterback off the board in the 2023 NFL draft.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

82 underclassmen officially eligible for 2023 NFL draft

Just over 80 players have officially declared to enter the 2023 draft early. The NFL released its annual list of players who had entered the draft after their third year of eligibility on Friday. Of the 82 players who officially declared, 69 are leaving school early while 13 underclassmen are declaring for the draft after getting their degrees.
WISCONSIN STATE
WHIO Dayton

More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta

ATLANTA — (AP) — More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

Where will Bronny James play next year? Programs that are still in and a few that are out

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Midway through his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, California), Bronny James continues to elevate his game. In his most recent game, the eldest son of LeBron James had one of his most complete games of the season, showing his deep range from behind the arc knocking down three 3-pointers (finishing with 13 points), grabbing five steals and committing only one turnover in 27 minutes. Bronny James looks stronger and more polished as a player in his final high school season as he prepares for the college game.
OREGON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Comradery: Bengals and Bills fans

BUFFALO — As the highly anticipated Bengals - Bills playoff game quickly approaches, the word comradery is strong between both fan bases. Bengals and Bills fans have a special relationship. In 2017, the Bengals beat the Ravens in regular season play and sent the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons. Bills fans thanked the Bengals by donating to former quarterback Andy Dalton’s charity, raising more than $415,000.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
108K+
Followers
152K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy