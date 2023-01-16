Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist with suspended license leads police on 100mph chase in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — A Corning man was arrested on Monday night after police say he fled from them on his motorcycle, going more than 100mph. Officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) patrolled Barham Ave. and Samson Ave. around 9:30 p.m. because of recent narcotics activity. They say 52-year-old Donald Whitehead rode up on his motorcycle to a house in the area also known for drug activity.
krcrtv.com
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Sacramento County man missing after traveling through the Northstate
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is asking locals in the Northstate to keep an eye out for a man from Antelope who went missing last weekend. According to officials with the TCSO, 56-year-old John Bartholomew left the Salyer area during...
krcrtv.com
Five pets die in Redding house fire
REDDING, Calif. — Update as of 12:51 pm. An early-morning house fire left several residents displaced and several pets deceased Friday morning. Redding Fire Department confirmed that five pets that were inside the home died in the fire. No one inside the home was injured. Firefighters remained on the...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff man says Instacart driver tore up his yard and fled
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Ed Wesner lives off of Niche Road on the outskirts of Red Bluff. He was weathering recent storms at home Wednesday night when he got a text from his neighbor. “She left me a text, ‘I think my Instacart driver got stuck on your driveway,...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County man arraigned on murder charge after deadly fight
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arraigned in Shasta County Superior Court Wednesday for the murder of a customer at a local mini-mart. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said that 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins pled not guilty to murder. His bail was set at one million dollars. Rawlins was...
krcrtv.com
Those living near Redding shooting scared for their lives
REDDING, CA — Redding police officers responded to Cascade lane and Victor avenue on Monday after numerous reports of shots fired. KRCR spoke to residents at Victor and Manchester and also Victor and Cascade and those residents both told us that they thought the gunshots were from fireworks or firecrackers.
krcrtv.com
Storefront smashed after driver crashes into building in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A driver crashed their car into a building in Redding around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened at Hall's Hidden Treasures on South Market St. Michael Blakeslee witnesses the incident. "A gentlemen hit the telephone pole then ran through the store. It's pretty bad but he's doing alright. They were able to get him out of the car, check his vitals, do everything like that, get the car shut off, make sure the building doesn't burn."
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting at Redding Police officers, RPD says
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 17, 2:30 AM:. More details were released by police early Tuesday morning after a man was arrested for 'Attempted Murder of a Police Officer' in Redding. The following is a press release from the Redding Police Department:. Man Arrested for Shooting at Redding Police...
actionnewsnow.com
All road reopen in Redding after train fire
REDDING, Calif. 4:11 P.M. UPDATE - All roads are open in Redding following a train fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said traffic was closed on Highway 273 in both directions at Wyndham Lane and Buenaventura Boulevard. Eastside Road was closed to traffic in both directions between Wyndham Lane and Breslauer Way.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Red Bluff Police find missing teen
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE:. Per Red Bluff Police Abraham has officially been found safe. Red Bluff police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. According to police, 16-year-old Dejon Abraham is a suspected runaway. Abraham is described as being five feet and three inches. She...
actionnewsnow.com
Icy roads lead to several morning crashes in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. 8:30 A.M. UPDATE - Law enforcement is responding to a series of crashes on slick roads Thursday morning. Redding Police Department said Highway 273 was temporarily closed between Girvan Road and Canyon Road due to a crash around 7:30 a.m. Photos by Redding Police Department showed a pickup...
actionnewsnow.com
Tree crashes into a Tehama County Supervisor's home
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A massive old Oak tree crashed into a home near Red Bluff during last week's storm. The home belongs to Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson. Supervisor Carlson said it was a relatively calm night, when all of a sudden the large Oak tree came crashing through the roof of her home, injuring her daughter who was asleep on the couch in the living room at the time.
krcrtv.com
"Something needs to be done." East Redding residents express concern over transient camps
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday morning, a fire at a homeless camp in east Redding brought frustrations to a head for some nearby residents. Just across from Shasta College, the camp where the fire ignited is one of several spread around the parcel of land, according to residents, and records indicate the property is privately-owned.
krcrtv.com
Icy roads cause multiple car crashes in Redding Thursday morning
REDDING, Calif. — Icy roads caused several collisions in the Redding area Thursday morning. Several crashes and rollovers were reported on Highway 44 near the Victor Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP's incident-reporting page. At least one truck and another car veered off Highway 44 near Victor, with the...
krcrtv.com
Construction continues on Shasta County's new courthouse in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The new Shasta County Courthouse towers over much of the landscape on the westside of Downtown Redding. It looks nice, but the question around town is, when is it going to open?. "Well, I feel, we've been under construction for decades. It hasn't actually been that...
krcrtv.com
Preliminary hearing begins for Zogg Fire lawsuit in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Should PG&E be tried for manslaughter in the deaths of four people during the Zogg Fire?. That question will be answered in a preliminary hearing that started on Wednesday in a Shasta County courtroom. Four people were killed, 204 structures destroyed, and over 56,000 acres...
actionnewsnow.com
Parolee arrested for assaulting Redding grocery store employee
REDDING, Calif. - A parolee out of Redding was arrested after a report of an assault at a grocery store Thursday morning, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they responded to a store on the 2200 block of Pine Street around 11:20 a.m. and the suspect took off in a green Honda before officers arrived.
krcrtv.com
Redding Police arrest strong-arm robbery suspect for 18th time in 18 months
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a robbery suspect who has been arrested over a dozen times in the past two years. The arrest happened around noon today, when Redding Police received reports of a strong-arm robbery at the Hilltop Drive Goodwill. Officers responded and found a man, later identified as 31-year old Matthew Minder, allegedly trying to steal from the store's cash register. Police say Minder had shoved an employee in order to get to the register, which he proceeded to smash on the ground. Minder then allegedly stole cash from the register and fled the store on foot. Police arrived and learned from nearby witnesses that Minder had fled to the nearby Dairy Queen.
krcrtv.com
PG&E faces 4 new felony manslaughter charges in preliminary hearing Wednesday
REDDING, Calif. — PG&E is facing a preliminary hearing starting today to determine whether the company will stand trial for manslaughter and other criminal charges in connection to the 2020 Zogg fire. Four new felony manslaughter charges have been brought against the utility company for starting the Zogg Fire...
Comments / 0