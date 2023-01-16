ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

32 Powerful Quotes from Martin Luther King Jr.

By Colman Andrews
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HK7FL_0kGQF3Fy00 On Monday, Jan. 16 this year, we celebrate the birthday of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr - arguably the most important and influential, and certainly the most famous, American civil rights leader of all time. We observe MLK Day on the third Monday in January, though King was actually born on Tuesday, Jan. 15. (Read about the origins of every American federal holiday .)

Following in the footsteps of his father, Martin Luther King Sr., who was an early advocate of racial equality as pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the younger King became a prominent activist himself as early as the mid-1950s, preaching the gospel of nonviolent resistance to defeat Jim Crow laws and institutionalized racism.

His concerns for peace and justice also led King to oppose the Vietnam War, and he became a tireless advocate for fair housing and labor practices and an enemy of economic injustice. It was while he was in Memphis to support a strike by Black sanitation workers, in fact, that he was cut down by an assassin’s bullet. (Here’s more about Dr. King and the 49 other most important civil rights leaders of the 20th century .)

A large part of King’s success was due to the fact that he was one of the great orators of the 20th century, legendary for his cadences, mastery of rhetoric, and rich, powerful, unmistakable voice. But it was what he said even more than how he said it that resonates so strongly today. He wasted no words, even though he often repeated phrases for effect, and his language was both elegant and emotionally accessible.

Click here to read 32 powerful quotes from Martin Luther King Jr.

To compile a list of some of the most famous things Rev. Martin Luther King said, including quotes on such subjects as justice, war, love, and peace, 24/7 Tempo referred to transcripts of MLK’s speeches from various sources as well as articles in the Washington Post and other publications about King’s life. The exact date of the quote is given where possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162J4d_0kGQF3Fy00

Admonition to his congregation - 1954

We are not makers of history. We are made by history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zg6V_0kGQF3Fy00

Sunday sermon - 1955

Rarely do we find men who willingly engage in hard, solid thinking. There is an almost universal quest for easy answers and half-baked solutions. Nothing pains some people more than having to think.

ALSO READ: Martin Luther King Jr. and 49 Other Most Important Civil Rights Leaders of the 20th Century

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYLzO_0kGQF3Fy00

The Most Durable Power - November 6, 1956

Never succumb to the temptation of becoming bitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HpEHU_0kGQF3Fy00

Sermon at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church - Nov, 6, 1956

Let no man pull you so low as to hate him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRPzh_0kGQF3Fy00

In Alabama Tribune - 1957

True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJIqh_0kGQF3Fy00

Montgomery, Alabama - 1957

Life's most persistent and urgent question is, "What are you doing for others?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8UJ3_0kGQF3Fy00

March for Integrated Schools - April 18, 1959

Make a career of humanity. Commit yourself to the noble struggle for equal rights. You will make a better person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in.

ALSO READ: The Origins of Every American Federal Holiday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zz9hQ_0kGQF3Fy00

Spelman College - 1960

If you can't fly, then run. If you can't run, then walk. If you can't walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqKt1_0kGQF3Fy00

- September 12, 1962

Faith is taking the first step when you don't see the whole staircase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PiiD5_0kGQF3Fy00

'Strength to Love' - 1963

Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nq4zS_0kGQF3Fy00

Letter from the Birmingham Jail - April 16, 1963

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02J7mD_0kGQF3Fy00

'I Have A Dream' speech at the Lincoln Memorial - Aug. 28, 1963

Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope.

ALSO READ: The Most Famous Assassinations in American History

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rl3UY_0kGQF3Fy00

'I Have A Dream' speech at the Lincoln Memorial - Aug. 28, 1963

We cannot walk alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmHzA_0kGQF3Fy00

'I Have A Dream' speech at the Lincoln Memorial - Aug. 28, 1963

Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AsQ7y_0kGQF3Fy00

'I Have A Dream' speech at the Lincoln Memorial - Aug. 28, 1963

I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6yJe_0kGQF3Fy00

'I Have A Dream' speech at the Lincoln Memorial - Aug. 28, 1963

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.

ALSO READ: The People Honored Most by Statues in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ksmlc_0kGQF3Fy00

'Strength to Love' - 1963

Hatred paralyzes life; love releases it. Hatred confuses life; love harmonizes it. Hatred darkens life; love illuminates it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09k7Pm_0kGQF3Fy00

Letter from the Birmingham Jail - 1963

A right delayed is a right denied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28IRLM_0kGQF3Fy00

Nobel Peace Prize acceptance - 1964

I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right, temporarily defeated, is stronger than evil triumphant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WopAe_0kGQF3Fy00

Speech in St. Louis - March 22, 1964

We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMlrn_0kGQF3Fy00

Speech at Oberlin College - October 22, 1964

The time is always right to do what is right.

ALSO READ: The Origins of Every American Federal Holiday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FgNrK_0kGQF3Fy00

Nobel Peace Prize lecture - December 11, 1964

I have the personal faith that mankind will somehow rise up to the occasion and give new directions to an age drifting rapidly to its doom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kg46i_0kGQF3Fy00

Nobel Peace Prize lecture - December 11, 1964

Violence is immoral because it thrives on hatred rather than love. It destroys community and makes brotherhood impossible. It leaves society in monologue rather than dialogue. Violence ends up defeating itself. It creates bitterness in the survivors and b

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPM9q_0kGQF3Fy00

Nobel Peace Prize lecture - December 11, 1964

Forgiveness is not an occasional act. It is a permanent attitude.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drfhQ_0kGQF3Fy00

Paraphrased from a sermon in Selma - March 8, 1965

Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGwXm_0kGQF3Fy00

Speech in Selma - March 8, 1965

A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true.

ALSO READ: Martin Luther King Jr. and 49 Other Most Important Civil Rights Leaders of the 20th Century

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMI4m_0kGQF3Fy00

Where do we go from here? - August 16, 1967

Hate is too great a burden to bear. I have decided to love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4ppn_0kGQF3Fy00

The Trumpet of Conscience - November 1967

In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4G2f_0kGQF3Fy00

Anti-War Conference in Los Angeles - February 26, 1967

I oppose the war in Vietnam because I love America. I speak out against it not in anger but with anxiety and sorrow in my heart, and above all with a passionate desire to see our beloved country stand as a moral example of the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwHQt_0kGQF3Fy00

A Proper Sense of Priorities - February 6, 1968

There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCku0_0kGQF3Fy00

Washington National Cathedral - March 31, 1968

We shall overcome because the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain

The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
BOSTON, MA
Essence

13 Times Dr. Bernice King Gracefully Thwarted The Co-Opting of Martin Luther King’s Legacy

The words and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are frequently misused and decontextualized to fit varying agendas—many in direct opposition to his life's mission. Imagine it’s a workday. Exhausted from your previous 12-hour shift, you awake later than planned. No time for breakfast, you rush to the corner just in time to catch the bus. There are open seats up front, but you head to the back and squeeze between two older women who slide to their own discomfort to make room for you.
COLORADO STATE
Black Enterprise

Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism

Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

The History and Controversy Behind The Confederate Flag

The Confederate flag is likely one of the most controversial symbols in the United States today. While some in the South still fly the flag, others look at it with disgust. The Confederate flag is a fascinating historical object, and its significance remains important over 150 years after its introduction. Discover the history behind the Confederate flag and its controversy in modern America.
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘It Is Time For Us to Grow the F Up’: Stevie Wonder Shares Powerful Message for MLK Day

On Monday, legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder released a video commemorating this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The musician-activist’s overall message was that the “universe” is profoundly “pissed” off at us for doing the opposite of achieving the fallen civil-rights leader’s vision of a just society. Early on in the four-minute video, posted to Twitter on MLK Day, Wonder wishes Dr. King a “happy birthday,” before recounting: “Forty years ago today, I was marching in the cold and snowy streets of Washington, D.C., where thousands of people all believed in the right and the power to convince Congress that this national...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Week

Rev. Bernice King is 'exhausted' by lawmakers who quote MLK but won't 'set aside politics' for change

Politicians may like to quote Martin Luther King Jr., his youngest daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said on Monday, but they aren't actually doing the work necessary to bring about the change he sought. "We love to quote King in and around the holiday, but then we refuse to live King 365 days of the year," she said during an address at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where her father was once a pastor. King said she is "exhausted, exasperated, and, frankly, disappointed" to hear elected officials repeat her father's words but "not set aside politics" to end police brutality and...
ATLANTA, GA
Rolling Stone

Leslie Jones Asks White People in New York How They’re Celebrating MLK Jr. Day

Following Trevor Noah’s departure from the Daily Show in December, former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones made her debut on the Comedy Central show Tuesday night. The first of several planned guest hosts, Jones took to the city streets on Monday to ask New Yorkers how they were celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The episode, which aired on Tuesday, sought to answer the question, “Do white people know how to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day?” The effervescent Jones surveyed an array of people, and the answers varied from “going to get coffee” to “shopping,” leading to...
NEW YORK STATE
People

All About Martin Luther King Jr.'s 4 Children: Yolanda, Martin Luther III, Dexter and Bernice

Martin Luther King Jr. welcomed four children with wife Coretta Scott King before his death in 1968 Martin Luther King Jr.'s children have carried on his legacy. The civil rights leader and wife Coretta Scott King were parents to four kids: sons Martin Luther King III, 65, and Dexter, 61, and daughters Yolanda and Bernice, 59. All four of MLK's children were quite young when he was assassinated on April 4, 1968. His eldest, Yolanda was only 12 at the time while his youngest, Bernice, was just 5 years...
TENNESSEE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

155K+
Followers
91K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy