"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
28 Years Later – Grand Rapids’ Robin Sue Scott Went To Work & Never Returned
I hate having to write articles like this. Hopefully, I will be able to write another one solely about the return of these lovely women. It has been 28 long years since Robin Sue Scott left for work and unfortunately, she never returned. Grand Rapids resident Robin Sue Scott disappeared...
Decorations removed from soldier’s grave at Fort Custer
A family of a fallen soldier from Kalamazoo is demanding answers after decorations on his grave at Fort Custer National Cemetery were unexpectedly thrown away.
Grand Rapids Airport Adds New Self-Serve Wine Bar, Bookstore
Can I hang out here even if I'm not taking a flight? Wine AND books? Yes, please!. Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids has begun construction on Ink by Hudson, a new wine bar and contemporary bookstore. They say Ink by Hudson will offer travelers a taste of...
The First Columbian Cafe, Restaurant is Coming to Downtown Grand Rapids
A first-of-its-kind restaurant and cafe is opening up downtown Grand Rapids!. Founder of Pochis Sweet Designs to Open New Restaurant Downtown Grand Rapids. Paola Carlson, a Latina entrepreneur specializing in chocolate covered strawberries and other sweets, is expanding her business with a new Columbian cafe and restaurant downtown Grand Rapids.
The Griffins Are Hitting The Ice For 24 Hours Straight To Help West Michigan Kids
The Grand Rapids Griffins Probably spend countless hours on the ice each year between practice and games. But, for 24 hours they're skating to help others instead of their own game. Starting at 10pm on Saturday, January 21st through Sunday, January 22nd at 10pm the Grand Rapids Griffins will be...
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A man was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Gilda’s LaughFest 2023 Will Feature Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes And More!
Grand Rapids, get ready to laugh! Gilda's LaughFest 2023 is happening March 8-12, 2023. The festival benefits Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, which provides free emotional healthcare to children, adults, families, and friends on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving the death of someone in their life due to any cause.
Mad You Have To Leave Zeeland Sundays To Buy Booze? It May Change
If you are tired of having to leave Zeeland on Sundays to purchase alcohol, there could be a change in the near future. Don't be confused by the picture above but for those of you who are unaware of what a dry county is, it is a county that is not allowed to sell alcohol and not one suffering from lack of rain.
Yes, There Really Is A Rooftop House Above This Otsego, MI Factory
Just when I think I've seen all West Michigan has to offer-- I learn something new!. Having grown up in Allegan I consider myself to be quite familiar with the surrounding towns of Allegan County, especially neighboring Otsego. That's why I was so surprised to learn of a recently uncovered curiosity hidden within the small town!
Val Lego Announces Departure from WZZM TV-13 in Grand Rapids
You've seen her anchoring the news and doing health coverage for 17 years on 13 On Your Side. On Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, Val Lego made a surprising Facebook announcement...She is leaving WZZM TV-13. Val has had an incredible career. She has interviewed former first ladies, heads of corporations, and...
Never Before Seen Photos: Crosby & Nash Play Kalamazoo ’75
It’s only the beginning of 2023 and already the list of classic rockers who have passed to the other side is steadily growing. Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Jeff Beck, who got his start as a guitarist for the Yardbirds, Fred White, the drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, and now David Crosby, who rose to fame with his start with the Byrds and moving on as one of the founders of the legendary Crosby, Stills & Nash.
Unicorn-Themed Belgian Restaurant, Tavern to Open in Grand Haven Next Month
After setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Grand Haven family is finally set to open their dream restaurant. Garry and Kristal Boyd were well on their way to opening The Unicorn Tavern - and then the pandemic hit. The Grand Haven Tribune reports that the Boyds were unable to...
"Grand Rapids in Crisis: Growing Divide Between Rich and Poor Threatens City's Future"
"The Rich-Poor Divide in Grand Rapids: A Growing Concern for Michigan's Future. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is often touted as one of the state's most prosperous cities, with a thriving downtown and a robust economy. However, beneath the surface, a growing divide between the rich and the poor threatens to undermine the city's progress.
earnthenecklace.com
Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?
Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
GRPD chief: June 2022 double murder ‘won’t ever make sense’
A man has been charged with killing two men in a June 2022 shooting that the Grand Rapids police chief said stemmed from a simple disagreement.
Grand Rapids Distillery Wins Several Awards For Cocktails & Whiskey
This Grand Rapids distillery kicked butt in a double-blind tasting competition!. "Sip Shine set out on a mission to craft the easiest-sipping Shine in the Great Lakes region. We use all-natural ingredients, and the best distilling processes and flavors in the country to give our Shine a sweet and flavorful taste. Every sip is better than the last thanks to the delicate, meticulous precision that our master distillers put into their trade."
Residents push back on proposed ‘Marshall Megasite’
The Marshall City Council meeting on Tuesday overflowed out the door as the community debated the proposed 'Marshall Megasite.'
Winter Weather Advisories posted due the possibility of slick travel
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for counties north of I-96 due to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible.
