ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.9 WGRD

Mad You Have To Leave Zeeland Sundays To Buy Booze? It May Change

If you are tired of having to leave Zeeland on Sundays to purchase alcohol, there could be a change in the near future. Don't be confused by the picture above but for those of you who are unaware of what a dry county is, it is a county that is not allowed to sell alcohol and not one suffering from lack of rain.
ZEELAND, MI
97.9 WGRD

Yes, There Really Is A Rooftop House Above This Otsego, MI Factory

Just when I think I've seen all West Michigan has to offer-- I learn something new!. Having grown up in Allegan I consider myself to be quite familiar with the surrounding towns of Allegan County, especially neighboring Otsego. That's why I was so surprised to learn of a recently uncovered curiosity hidden within the small town!
OTSEGO, MI
97.9 WGRD

Never Before Seen Photos: Crosby & Nash Play Kalamazoo ’75

It’s only the beginning of 2023 and already the list of classic rockers who have passed to the other side is steadily growing. Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Jeff Beck, who got his start as a guitarist for the Yardbirds, Fred White, the drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, and now David Crosby, who rose to fame with his start with the Byrds and moving on as one of the founders of the legendary Crosby, Stills & Nash.
KALAMAZOO, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?

Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids Distillery Wins Several Awards For Cocktails & Whiskey

This Grand Rapids distillery kicked butt in a double-blind tasting competition!. "Sip Shine set out on a mission to craft the easiest-sipping Shine in the Great Lakes region. We use all-natural ingredients, and the best distilling processes and flavors in the country to give our Shine a sweet and flavorful taste. Every sip is better than the last thanks to the delicate, meticulous precision that our master distillers put into their trade."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy