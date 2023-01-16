The Wildcat returns for his 26th NFL season in The Post. Including the 1997-2022 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s record in print stands at 624-582 (53.87 percent) against the spread. Saturday Jacksonville Jaguars (+8.5) over KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Fresh from their week off after winning their conference, the Chiefs and mighty Master Patrick Mahomes figure to proceed in a confident mood. We don’t look for a collapse here, though can see this winding up closer than many might prefer vs. the precocious Jags led by Trevor Lawrence. K.C. might well glide by in a non-cover in the 23-17 range. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes New York Giants (+7.5) over PHILADELPHIA EAGLES Having finally broken through after enduring years of issues, Big Blue may at last be ready to take the next step and win in Philadelphia. The Giants have thrived on 2022’s successes behind RB Saquon Barkley and QB Daniel Jones. As the defense carries on bravely, this is well within reach, especially with the head start. Maintaining their confidence at its sustained level, let’s call it Giants, 27-24. Last week: 0-2 Season: 17-19-1

