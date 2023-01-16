Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
NFL playoffs divisional round picks: Jaguars-Chiefs, Eagles-Giants
The Wildcat returns for his 26th NFL season in The Post. Including the 1997-2022 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s record in print stands at 624-582 (53.87 percent) against the spread. Saturday Jacksonville Jaguars (+8.5) over KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Fresh from their week off after winning their conference, the Chiefs and mighty Master Patrick Mahomes figure to proceed in a confident mood. We don’t look for a collapse here, though can see this winding up closer than many might prefer vs. the precocious Jags led by Trevor Lawrence. K.C. might well glide by in a non-cover in the 23-17 range. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes New York Giants (+7.5) over PHILADELPHIA EAGLES Having finally broken through after enduring years of issues, Big Blue may at last be ready to take the next step and win in Philadelphia. The Giants have thrived on 2022’s successes behind RB Saquon Barkley and QB Daniel Jones. As the defense carries on bravely, this is well within reach, especially with the head start. Maintaining their confidence at its sustained level, let’s call it Giants, 27-24. Last week: 0-2 Season: 17-19-1
UPMATTERS
Report: Panthers Pause Coaching Interviews After Walkes’s Death
The Charlotte FC defender died at the age of 25 in a boating accident in Miami. Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper reportedly has paused any coaching interviews for the time being after Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died at age 25 in a boating accident in Miami on Wednesday.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis released from hospital, family says
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis was discharged from a Florida hospital on Thursday after rescuing his children from drowning in the Gulf of Mexico earlier this month, his sister and girlfriend wrote on social media. Hillis, who turned 37 on Saturday, was a seven-year NFL...
UPMATTERS
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes As He Catches Heat for Recent Rihanna Remark
The ESPN analyst said he was excited for this year’s show, but admitted he wishes another artist was performing. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith is under fire again for something he said on television, but this time it doesn’t have to do with sports. On his Wednesday appearance...
Chiefs fans lined up to tailgate 19 hours before divisional round game kickoff
A recent study ranked the Kansas City Chiefs with the best tailgate experience in the NFL. While their methodology included things like food reviews and average ticket cost, we can say with complete certainty that the thing that separates the Chiefs Kingdom’s tailgates from the rest is commitment. Ahead...
UPMATTERS
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals
A range of seats are available for under $20, including key NHL, NBA and college basketball matchups. The sports calendar is jam-packed this week, with the NFL playoffs heating up as teams gear up for the weekend’s divisional round matchups. College basketball is also in an exciting stretch as programs continue on their charge to March. With so many compelling contests on the docket, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.
