2 arrested, 1 sought in multiple Lake Charles vehicle burglaries

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects are jailed and a third is sought for allegedly burglarizing several vehicles in south Lake Charles. Calcasieu Parish deputies took the suspects into custody on Jan. 2 while investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in a trailer park on Tom Hebert Road, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Ball man accused of committing 3 Rapides Parish burglaries

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Ball has been accused of committing three separate burglaries in Rapides Parish in October and November of 2022. Anthony Lee Wells, 36, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on three counts of simple burglary on Jan. 17, 2023. The Rapides Parish...
Beauregard constable turns self in on domestic abuse warrant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An elected Beauregard constable has been arrested. Beauregard Parish Constable Doug Evey turned himself into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office Friday morning on an active warrant from the Westlake Police Department. Evey was elected in November 2020 as the District 4 Constable in Beauregard Parish.
5-year-old boy fatally shot in Jennings home

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A five-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a home in Jennings Thursday, according to police. Six children from ages three to seven and one adult were in the home in the 600 block of Gallup Street, said Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. The gunshot was not...
RPSO RADE Unit arrest recovers drugs, a firearm & $9,219

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit on multiple narcotics charges on Jan. 11. Ladarius Dayquan Hicks, 25, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS III with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute, possession of CDS V with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating fuel theft

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of around 150 gallons of diesel fuel from a logging site. The theft happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the area of Highway 8 and Pelt Road. Anyone with information about the...
APD investigating fatal shooting in Magnolia Street area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was killed in a shooting that happened early Friday morning, (Jan. 20), in the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area. Detectives are trying to identify the unknown suspect. This is Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023. According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers...
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 19, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 19, 2023. Jonah Paul Richard, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Tristan Jon Simon, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment. Mack Henry Thomas, 65, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender. Jenny Marie Price, 40, McDonough,...
APD investigating second shooting on Harris Street this week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating another shooting on Harris Street, the second shooting on that street this week. APD said they responded to Harris Street around 12:50 a.m. Thursday morning (Jan. 19) in reference to reports of gunshots. Officers found a 30-year-old Alexandria man who had been shot in his right shoulder, laying in the middle of Harris Street near the Branch Street intersection. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is now in stable condition.
Leesville man convicted of criminal conspiracy

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been convicted of criminal conspiracy in the Western District of Louisiana Federal Court in Lake Charles. Demetrius Pearson, 49, was sentenced to 12.7 years without the benefit of suspension of sentence, parole or probation. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said Pearson’s...
Starving pit bulls rescued, recovering in Sabine Parish

FLORIEN, La. - A call to the Florien Police Department last week led to the discovery and rescue of two starving pit bulls on an empty lot near Liberty Loop. A caller reported to the Florien Police Department on Thursday there were two pit bulls tied on heavy chains, starving to death. An officer went to the site and confirmed that the dogs needed immediate care.
Alexandria Emergency Hospital donates money for AED

Two-and-a-half years after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana, destroying cities and many of the state's natural resources, restoration efforts are continuing. One of those was in the Kisatchie National Forest in Vernon Parish. |. Louisiana residents are celebrating Arbor Day by planting trees and showing appreciation for one of...
