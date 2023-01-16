Read full article on original website
Dries Van Noten FW23 Menswear Collection Is When Rave Culture Meets Refined Tailoring
Dries Van Noten takes onlookers to a hidden rave in a parking lot in the 11th arrondisement in Paris for its most recent Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection. As guests arrive, they walk up multiple stories of an old parking lot where at each floor, they are greeted by musicians strumming along to mellow techno beats. Different from a traditional show, there were no seat and everyone is asked to stand around the room. At the center is a synthesizer and a set of electric drums facing one another, signalling a performance is about to begin.
Botter FW23 Showcases a New Wave of Caribbean Couture Spirit
Botter‘s Fall/Winter 2023 runway collection showcased during Paris Fashion Week continues to bring the vibrancy and energy inspired by the Caribbean culture and diaspora. Taking major consideration of its roots, this collection, titled VENUS COMB, MUREX SHELL, the collection aims to answer the question, “Who am I?” Botter finds solid ground this season in reaching the young Caribbean generation to create a new wave of art, sound, and perspective. The collection utilized mixed influences, codes and colors to bring forward Botter’s self-proclaimed Caribbean Couture spirit, creating something from nothing.
HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Steps Into a Technical World for FW23
The legacy of Issey Miyake lives on strong with the House’s just-debuted HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Taking to Palais de Tokyo, the brand’s Paris Fashion Week presentation was more performance art than a runway show, and it is that which makes the label stand out among the rest.
Louis Gabriel Nouchi FW23: 'American Psycho' But Make It Fashion
Each season, Louis Gabriel Nouchi tells a story through his fashion. For Fall 2022, the designer looked to Charles de Baudelaire’s 1860 novel on recreational drug use, Artificial Paradises; and for Spring 2023, he designed around Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ story of sophisticated seduction, Dangerous Liaisons. Now, for Fall 2023, Nouchi has called on a classic: Bret Easton Ellis’ American Psycho.
An oil painting that was discovered in a farm shed covered in bird droppings is a rare piece of art expected to sell for up to $3 million
The 17th-century work, identified as a study by famed Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck, was bought for $600 by keen-eyed collector Albert B. Roberts.
Acne Studios FW23 Codifies New Dimensions of Masculinity
Over the past several years in fashion, there has been a growing conversation surrounding the expansion of gendered dress notes. But what makes the fused designs particularly interesting is that each designer, brand or house has their unique way of approaching the creative task at hand. For the Fall/Winter 2023 season, Acne Studios makes this matter a core collection driver instead of a peripheral detail – all with its signature cadence of fused fabric wonder.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
200-Year-Old London Townhouse With Private Access to the Thames Asks £3 Million
A townhouse in London, part of a historic riverside enclave in Wapping that’s remained almost unchanged for 200 years, has come to the market for close to £3 million (US$3.66 million). The home stands among rows of Georgian terraced houses that were built—one on each side of what...
Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Sold $340,000 in Artworks Often Featuring Herself
Fake heiress Anna Delvey has made real money selling her paintings and drawings, mostly featuring herself, totaling $340,000, according to a report published by The New York Post. The 31-year-old Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was convicted of larceny, grand theft and financial crimes in 2019 for thefts so notorious they were made into the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna by Shonda Rhimes. After completing a two-year-sentence at Rikers Island, Delvey was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for 17 months for overstaying her visa. In May, she launched a solo art show titled “Allegedly,” making a surprise virtual...
Jane Fonda On Collecting – And Selling – Extraordinary Works By Black Southern Artists
Among the many roles that Jane Fonda has inhabited over her six-decade career – Vogue cover girl, Oscar-winning actor, committed political activist, best-selling author, exercise queen – one of the decidedly lesser-known ones is that of art collector. Indeed Fonda is a long-time supporter and champion of Black...
Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
Munch Painting to Come to Auction Following Settlement Between Heirs of Two Collecting Families
A large-scale painting by Edvard Munch will be sold at a Sotheby’s auction, following a legal settlement between heirs of its original owner, a Jewish art historian who fled persecution during World War II and was forced to sell his collection, and a Norwegian collector who purchased it soon after. The painting, titled Dance on the Beach (1906), will be offered as part of an evening sale at Sotheby’s London on March 1, where is expected to fetch a price between $15 million and $25 million. Proceeds from the sale of the work will be divided between relatives of Curt Glaser,...
Amiens asks Madonna if it can borrow her painting of Diana and Endymion
The mayor of Amiens, northern France, has asked Madonna if the city can borrow a painting previously believed to have been destroyed. The artwork - Diana and Endymion by Jérôme-Martin Langlois - was exhibited from 1878 but went missing during World War One. Mayor Brigitte Fouré now believes...
Genre-Bending Artist Amber Park Launches PLAY! POP! GO!
As digital creators and Web3 become more prominent in fashion, PLAY! POP! GO! is a new brand that’s dressing the next generation of creators. Founded by multi-hyphenate artist Amber Park, PLAY! POP! GO! offers a unique combination of physical apparel and digital collectibles for its fans. Starting in March of 2023, the brand’s first collection will be available at its website and select retailers.
Bombay Sapphire® Celebrates Expression With Saw This, Made This Immersive Gallery at HBX
Bombay Sapphire® embodies the ethos of innovation and constant inspiration, as its rich, botanical flavor is informed by the beauty of nature. The brand is not only committed to practicing self-expression, but to sharing it with its audiences as well. Lighting the spark for a new generation of artists...
Drake Unveils First Woman Artist Signed to OVO Sound, Singer Naomi Sharon
Drake has signed R&B singer Naomi Sharon to OVO Sound, making Sharon the first female artist he’s signed to the label. Drizzy announced the signing on Thursday night, referring to Sharon as his “dear friend.”. “I been waiting for this day for too long now where the world...
Kelela Crafts a Pulsing Party Hit With New Cut “Contact”
In anticipation of her forthcoming album, RAVEN, Kelela has dropped a new track “Contact.”. Marking the fourth released single from the LP, the continues the energetic aura from other RAVEN songs. With a steady pulsing beat, “Contact” invites everyone to get up whether it be dancing in their living room or on the dance floor. “Oh, it’s a sauna, here if you wanna (We’re standing in the light)/It’s 2 A.M. and we made it, everybody faded (So wild, so wild, so wild)/And now I’m floatin’ away, far and away (You know it feels so right)/You try to stall and delay, but I wanna play,” sings Kelela in the chorus – apt;y describing a club atmosphere.
Corteiz Was Once Sued by Nike — Here's Why
London-based streetwear imprint Corteiz has officially confirmed its forthcoming collaboration with. , taking to Central London’s Oxford Circus to announce the partnership. Last night, the Nike flagship storefront was blasted with the titan’s Swoosh emblem and Corteiz’s Alcatraz logo, seamlessly affirming the collaboration set to debut later in 2023.
HATO and BAO Launches Pioneering Digital Restaurant App
London’s cult-fave restaurant BAO just launched its innovative app, “BAOverse,” in collaboration with HATO and its Not in Game platform. Founded in 2015, BAO is more than just a Taiwanese-style restaurant with a twist— from its eclectic tongue-in-cheek design aesthetics and experimental dining concepts, along with a chain of dining spots that are dedicated to delivering a unique purpose that befits its chosen location. Now with BAOverse, the unconventional brand aims to “game-ify” the restaurant experience with the first-of-its-kind app that bridges the gap between offline and online.
G-SHOCK Unveils Its First Full Metal GMB-2100 Watch
G-SHOCK has debuted its Full Metal GMB-2100, the first of its series to feature a luxe-looking, complete metallic construction. Arriving in three distinctive references, the timepiece is available in classic silver, rose gold, and all-black IP. As a full-metal upgrade from 2021’s GM-2100, the GMB-2100 is put together with a...
