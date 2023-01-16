ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WDTV

Proposed bill would allow concealed carry on some campuses

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Senate Bill 10 is known as the Campus Self-Defense Act. It was introduced by Upshur County delegate Carl Martin. The bill would allow only people who have a state concealed-carry license to bring their weapons on campus at public universities, like WVU and Marshall. Gordon Gee...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Former W.Va. man sentenced for stealing expensive mining equipment

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WDTV) - A former West Virginia resident has been sentenced in federal court for stealing specialized mining equipment, officials said. Chief United States District Judges Mark R. Hornak sentenced 48-year-old David Stanley, formerly of Beckley, to four years in jail and three years of supervised release, according to United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
BEAVER, WV
WDTV

W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

W.Va. state law prevents enforcement of ‘pistol brace ban’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal agency is issuing a new regulation on certain adaptations to guns, but many law enforcement agencies say they aren’t going to follow the rule. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently signed a regulation limiting certain types of braces for pistols.
Metro News

WV BOE welcomes new school safety and security administrator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has selected a chief state school safety officer in an effort to increase security at all 55 county school districts. Ron Arthur was introduced to the state Board of Education last week. He was officially named last month as the School Safety and Security Administrator for the new state Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division within the state Department of Homeland Security.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WDTV

West Virginia reaches $83M opioid settlement with Walgreens

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office reached a settlement with Walgreens for $83 million on Wednesday. Morrisey said the settlement resolves a lawsuit that alleged the pharmacy chain failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion that contributed to oversupply of opioids in the state.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Beckley Sheetz According to officials with the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket was bought at Sheetz #482, located on North Eisenhower Drive. The winner hit four numbers plus the Powerball. The Powerplay option was not purchased. WV Lottery officials are encouraging the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree

Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
OHIO STATE

