WDTV
Proposed bill would help small businesses affected by the pandemic
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - House bill 2030 is known as the “West Virginia small business covid relief act”. It was introduced by Cabell County delegate Sean Hornbuckle. The bill would allow small businesses to receive grants of up to $25 thousand to help them get back on their feet.
WDTV
CAPITOL BEAT: West Virginia lawmakers to tackle jail and prison reform
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Just as Gov. Jim Justice appointed a new Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Thursday, William Marshall III, lawmakers across the Capitol were grilling prison and jail leaders on the state of their system. At a hearing on West Virginias Prisons...
WDTV
Proposed bill would allow concealed carry on some campuses
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Senate Bill 10 is known as the Campus Self-Defense Act. It was introduced by Upshur County delegate Carl Martin. The bill would allow only people who have a state concealed-carry license to bring their weapons on campus at public universities, like WVU and Marshall. Gordon Gee...
WDTV
Former W.Va. man sentenced for stealing expensive mining equipment
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WDTV) - A former West Virginia resident has been sentenced in federal court for stealing specialized mining equipment, officials said. Chief United States District Judges Mark R. Hornak sentenced 48-year-old David Stanley, formerly of Beckley, to four years in jail and three years of supervised release, according to United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung.
WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
WDTV
W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
WDTV
New Commissioner of W.Va. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation appointed
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday the appointment of William “Billy” K. Marshall III as the Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The appointment is effective immediately. Marshall has had a career in public service, previously serving as Assistant Commissioner for...
WDTV
W.Va’s child advocacy centers see 20 percent increase in children served in last five years
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Recent findings from the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) show that child advocacy centers across the state have seen a 20 percent increase in the number of children served in the last five years. Together, the state’s 21 advocacy centers, which provide service to 45...
WDTV
W.Va. state law prevents enforcement of ‘pistol brace ban’
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal agency is issuing a new regulation on certain adaptations to guns, but many law enforcement agencies say they aren’t going to follow the rule. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently signed a regulation limiting certain types of braces for pistols.
Metro News
WV BOE welcomes new school safety and security administrator
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has selected a chief state school safety officer in an effort to increase security at all 55 county school districts. Ron Arthur was introduced to the state Board of Education last week. He was officially named last month as the School Safety and Security Administrator for the new state Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division within the state Department of Homeland Security.
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
Man pleads guilty to scamming seniors in West Virginia, nationwide
A man has pleaded guilty to using online romance scams to defraud seniors nationwide, including in West Virginia, of more than $1.5 million.
WDTV
West Virginia reaches $83M opioid settlement with Walgreens
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office reached a settlement with Walgreens for $83 million on Wednesday. Morrisey said the settlement resolves a lawsuit that alleged the pharmacy chain failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion that contributed to oversupply of opioids in the state.
50% personal income tax on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about a proposed income tax cut, the Governor’s race, the city of Charleston and Hunger Free WV Day. In Segment One, we bring on Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to talk about his proposal for a 50% personal income tax cut […]
Truck company sued for chemical spill into West Virginia creek
(The video above is from a previous story) A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into […]
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Beckley Sheetz According to officials with the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket was bought at Sheetz #482, located on North Eisenhower Drive. The winner hit four numbers plus the Powerball. The Powerplay option was not purchased. WV Lottery officials are encouraging the […]
Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
Risk of severe weather returns for Ohio and West Virginia Thursday Evening
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the area in a Slight Risk for severe weather this evening or a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. As well as extreme Western Coshocton and Muskingum Counites are outlined in an Enhanced Risk or a 3 out of 5 […]
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in West Virginia?
There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck. But is it legal?
