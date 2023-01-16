Foret Tradition, Damon Troy, Johnny Jimenez Headline Blake Matt Benefit In Iowa, La This Saturday Jan 21

A new I-10 Bridge in SWLA may be closer to becoming a reality. KPLC reports construction plans to build a new and improved bridge over the Calcasieu River could possibly begin sometime in 2024. On details surrounding shovels in the dirt, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R - Lafayette) said of the probability that the project would begin next year, “Any reasonable man would concur that, just the nature of the conversation will argue now, not whether or not we’re going to build a bridge, but exactly how it’s going to be funded and whether or not there’s going to be tolls.”

