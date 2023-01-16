Foret Tradition, Damon Troy, Johnny Jimenez Headline Blake Matt Benefit In Iowa, La This Saturday Jan 21

Read full article on original website
Related
Mattress Mack’s Multi-Million Dollar Bet At Lake Charles, Louisiana Casino
Houston area businessman Mattress Mack was back in Lake Charles today to drop a multi-million dollar bet on the Dallas Cowboys. Mack is no stranger to throwing down large amounts on money betting on Texas based sports teams to win. He bet $2 million, at the Horseshoe Casino, that the...
Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend Jan 20-22
It's time for another weekend in Southwest Louisiana and after a long work week, we are all ready to get out of the house and do something fun. There are several concerts going on this weekend along with live music at local restaurants and bars in lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana.
Sammy Kershaw Coming Back To Lake Charles In March 2023
Louisiana's own Sammy Kershaw is coming back to Lake Charles to perform all his hits for you in March of 2023. Sammy was born in Kaplan Louisiana and has made a name for himself in country music for decades now. Did you know that he is cousins with Rusty and Doug Kershaw? Well, he is.
Five Adorable Homes For Sale In Historic Downtown Lake Charles, Louisiana
Lake Charles is a wonderful place to live. The people, food, and culture are amazing. Take a look inside five of the most adorable homes for sale in Historic Downtown Lake Charles. If you are someone you know is looking for an amazing home, take a look at the list...
If South Louisiana Made A Mix Tape, Here’s What Would Be On It
If you were born in the 1970s or 1980s, you are familiar with cassette tapes. Do you remember having a mix tape? Do you remember having a jam box with a tape player in it and sitting by the radio waiting for your favorite song to come on to hit the record button?
Schools In South Lake Charles To Dismiss Early Friday
Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSB) announced that several schools in South Lake Charles would be dismissing early on Friday, January 20. A high traffic volume is expected due to the funeral procession of former Barbe High School student Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown. According to CPSB, the normal school transportation plan will be in place at the end of the school day.
See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]
The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
Imperial Calcasieu Mardi Gras Museum: The Black History of Mardi Gras
Ahead of Black History Month, the Imperial Calcasieu Museum is hosting a special event celebrating the African and Native American culture's heavy influence on Mardi Gras. Learn more about the Black History of Mardi Gras at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum (204 W. Sallier St.). See this exciting exhibit, beginning with a reception on January 20th from 6-8 pm.
Welsh, Louisiana Native Joins Tulane’s Football Coaching Staff
This coach was a star football player for the Welsh Greyhounds and the McNeese Cowboys, plus he went on to be become the head coach of the Pokes in 2016. Coach Lance Guidry was born on March 25, 1971 in Welsh, Louisiana. After finishing his college football career, he began coaching at Mcneese as a graduate assistant in 1994.
See Inside Of The Outlet Mall In Iowa, Louisiana [VIDEO]
If you are from Southwest Louisiana then you know about the outlet mall in Iowa, Louisiana. Some call it the VF Factory outlet mall but when it first opened back in 1988, it was called Factory Stores Of America Outlet Mall. When it open in the late 80s, it was...
Details On I-10 And I-210 Bridge Projects In Lake Charles
A new I-10 Bridge in SWLA may be closer to becoming a reality. KPLC reports construction plans to build a new and improved bridge over the Calcasieu River could possibly begin sometime in 2024. On details surrounding shovels in the dirt, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R - Lafayette) said of the probability that the project would begin next year, “Any reasonable man would concur that, just the nature of the conversation will argue now, not whether or not we’re going to build a bridge, but exactly how it’s going to be funded and whether or not there’s going to be tolls.”
