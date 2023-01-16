Read full article on original website
Thicker Than Oxtail Gravy: SZA Shows Off Her Colossal ‘Ctrl’ Cakes, BBLows Up The Gram
Twitter reacts to SZA showing off her massive booty meats that she admitted to getting enhanced on her chart-topping 'SOS' album
Khloe Kardashian’s concerned fans say she looks unrecognizable & too thin with her impossibly long legs in new photos
KHLOE Kardashian's concerned fans have expressed that they think the star looks unrecognizable and too thin in new photos. The Hulu star shared the snapshots on her Instagram Monday to promote her feature story in Sorbet Magazine. Sorbet also posted photos of Khloe, 38, wearing "head-to-toe Prada" as The Power...
BET
Angela Simmons And Yo Gotti Display Sexy PDA And Their Chemistry Has Us Swooning: ‘You Are All I Need And More’
Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti are in love! The couple made their relationship ‘IG Official’ with stylish snapshots of themselves dressed to the nines. Keep scrolling to see how the lovebirds rang in the New Year with coordinated fashions and plenty of PDA!. “You are all I need...
HipHopDX.com
Shaq Asks GloRilla To Marry Him On Druski’s Live
Shaq has asked GloRilla to marry him, causing the “FNF” lyricist to abruptly end her live session with Druski. The HipHopDX Rookie of the Year was speaking with Druski on his Instagram Live about her explosive rise this past year, but ended up bailing out on the conversation after Shaq wrote, “glo will u marry me?”
Every Gorgeous Photo From Pregnant Keke Palmer's Tropical Babymoon
Have you seen the photos from Keke Palmer's babymoon? Nope? Well, scroll on down. The actress, 29, gave Instagram followers a glimpse into her recent tropical vacation, expressing her mindset...
netflixjunkie.com
Megan Fox on a Hunt for a Girlfriend, All This While She Is Still MGK’s Fiancee
Megan Fox is seeking a girlfriend. The Transformers actress was once considered of the hottest celebrities in the industry and appeared in several films thereafter. She is currently engaged to 32-year-old singer Machine Gun Kelly. She was also once married to Wedding Band actor Brian Austin Green, though the two called it quit officially in 2021.
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
It’s Instagram Official! Chilli is Dating This Popular Child Star
One-third of the hit 90s R&B trio TLC, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, is diggin’ on a new beau, her rep Christal Jordan confirmed to PEOPLE. The Atlanta-born singer is now romantically linked with Matthew Lawrence, the popular actor who starred in Mrs. Doubtfire and Boys Meet World. The...
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'
"Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried," Ashanti tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about her life and 20-year-long career More than 20 years into her career, Ashanti is shaping an impressive legacy, reaping the benefits of her hard work and preparing to slow down in order to start a family — eventually. "I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," the R&B icon, 42, tells PEOPLE...
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine Speaks Out In Support Of Women Ahead Of A Verdict In Tory Lanez Trial
Megan The Stallion's boyfriend Pardi speaks out ahead of the verdict in the Tory Lanez trial and gives encouragement to women who suffered injustices.
Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing
Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Travis Scott Seen In 1st Photos Since Kylie Jenner Split As He Arrives In L.A. Solo
Travis Scott was photographed stepping off a private plane at an airport in Los Angeles on Jan. 8. The newly-single rapper took his bags to a waiting SUV with a somber look on his face. It was the first time he was seen out publicly since news broke that he and Kylie Jenner had split once again. The two have been in an on/off relationship since April 2017.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Reacts To Flo Rida Winning Lawsuit, He Responds In Comments
Flo just recently won an $82 million lawsuit against Celsius Energy Drink for unfulfilled payments. 50 Cent just shouted out Flo Rida for winning an $82 million lawsuit against Celsius Energy Drink after he claimed they owed him money and stock. From one hip-hop entrepreneur to the other, it seems a million dollars worth of game can take you up to 82 of those. Moreover, Flo even responded to 50’s IG post, which was a headline of the “Right Round” rapper’s victory.
Lil Nas X flashes his sick pack abs in flamboyant metallic suit for Falls Festival
Lil Nas X has stormed the stage in Melbourne for Fall Festival at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Thursday.
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
hotnewhiphop.com
La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”
During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
