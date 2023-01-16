Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox5 KVVU
Vegas Chamber to announce what’s in store for 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s an opportunity to learn more about what’s in store for Las Vegas this year. Preview Las Vegas is happening Monday, January 23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The annual event hosted by the Vegas Chamber provides a forecast on major developments...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
Fox5 KVVU
UMC holds job fair for employees laid off from Desert Springs Hospital
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UMC Hospital says it has 400 positions available in all departments. “I hope there was a magic wand that could keep the desert springs open but that’s fantasy what I hope for is all of my fears they all find good jobs,” said Donna Solomon, a physical therapist who attended a job fair at UMC on Thursday. She has worked at Desert Springs for almost six years.
Animal Foundation in need of donations for pet food pantry
The Animal Foundation is asking for the public's help stocking its pet food pantry.
Fox5 KVVU
Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will once again return to the Las Vegas Strip this year. According to a news release, fans will have a chance to see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way down the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
news3lv.com
Year of the Rabbit: Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be celebrating Chinese New Year starting Monday, January 23, through January 27. Its annual parade will make its return down the streets of Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, January 22. Festivities are slated to begin at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at...
pvtimes.com
2023 Crab Fest tickets are selling fast — here’s how to get them
In the dry desert environment of Pahrump, opportunities to feast on fresh seafood are few and far between but this February, those with a taste for succulent crab can do just that during the 2023 Crab Fest. This event is about much more than just serving up the finest crustaceans,...
Great Buns Bakery: the bread & butter of many restaurants and resorts
Las Vegas welcomes 40 million visitors a year. And it takes a lot of food to keep everyone full. We're introducing the company that’s the bread and butter of many local restaurants and resorts.
Vegas-Born Actor to Open Coffee Shop in the Market at Laughlin
Double Shot represents a new phase in actor David Lewis’s career
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
The Broken Yolk Cafe has opened its second Southern Nevada location in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. The new restaurant will be operated by Scale x 3 Management, which also runs the Town Square location. It's open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more info, visit thebrokenyolk.com.
Fox5 KVVU
Resorts World announces $888K experience for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following announcements from other Strip resorts that they would offer luxury experiences during Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Resorts World on Friday shared their property will offer its own experience. According to a news release, Resorts World’s luxury F1 package will be dubbed...
Donny Osmond kicking off 2023 with return to Harrah’s Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following his months-long holiday break, Donny Osmond is set to return to his Las Vegas residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom. The singer, actor, host and Las Vegas legend has over 65 albums to cover in a 90-minute performance filled with his greatest hits, such as “Puppy Love,” “Soldier of Love,” […]
Fox5 KVVU
Team behind Lotus of Siam to debut 2 new Las Vegas restaurants
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bua Food Group, the team behind the famed restaurant Lotus of Siam, has announced that it will debut two new concepts next month in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Bua will launch its two new restaurants, Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos, at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park
A Las Vegas man, Norman Coles recorded video of a pack of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons and crossed the street into Sunset Park.
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-Las Vegas bartender becomes popular with drinks shared on TikTok
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The most exciting part? Shake it up!” Former Las Vegas bartender, Jason Puckly, is known as Sin City Bartender on TikTok, a platform where he’s gained nearly 2 million followers. “I make primarily pop culture drinks so if its a video game...
Fox5 KVVU
Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas set to close, reports say
Community Schools Initiative sues signature gathering company over $2.2M in fraud, ‘pages stained in bongwater’. The Community Schools Initiative, a group focused on giving communities the power to secede from larger school districts, has filed a lawsuit against a Texas-based company it hired to collect signatures for a 2022 ballot initiative.
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days. ‘No […]
TOUS les JOURS Opens First Nevada Location in Las Vegas
This marks the brand’s first Nevada location, and 22nd state where TOUS les JOURS operates
pvtimes.com
At 80, Pahrump’s Cathy Behrens eyes her 6th Nevada Senior Games swim title
What was once a hobby has turned into an annual event for success and achievements for Pahrump’s Cathy Behrens. Behrens, 80, grew up in Euclid, Ohio, just northeast of Cleveland, and lived there for nearly 45 years of her life before moving to the Las Vegas valley in 1988.
