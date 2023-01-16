ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Vegas Chamber to announce what’s in store for 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s an opportunity to learn more about what’s in store for Las Vegas this year. Preview Las Vegas is happening Monday, January 23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The annual event hosted by the Vegas Chamber provides a forecast on major developments...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

UMC holds job fair for employees laid off from Desert Springs Hospital

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UMC Hospital says it has 400 positions available in all departments. “I hope there was a magic wand that could keep the desert springs open but that’s fantasy what I hope for is all of my fears they all find good jobs,” said Donna Solomon, a physical therapist who attended a job fair at UMC on Thursday. She has worked at Desert Springs for almost six years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will once again return to the Las Vegas Strip this year. According to a news release, fans will have a chance to see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way down the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Year of the Rabbit: Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be celebrating Chinese New Year starting Monday, January 23, through January 27. Its annual parade will make its return down the streets of Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, January 22. Festivities are slated to begin at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

2023 Crab Fest tickets are selling fast — here’s how to get them

In the dry desert environment of Pahrump, opportunities to feast on fresh seafood are few and far between but this February, those with a taste for succulent crab can do just that during the 2023 Crab Fest. This event is about much more than just serving up the finest crustaceans,...
PAHRUMP, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

The Broken Yolk Cafe has opened its second Southern Nevada location in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. The new restaurant will be operated by Scale x 3 Management, which also runs the Town Square location. It's open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more info, visit thebrokenyolk.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Resorts World announces $888K experience for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following announcements from other Strip resorts that they would offer luxury experiences during Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Resorts World on Friday shared their property will offer its own experience. According to a news release, Resorts World’s luxury F1 package will be dubbed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Donny Osmond kicking off 2023 with return to Harrah’s Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following his months-long holiday break, Donny Osmond is set to return to his Las Vegas residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom. The singer, actor, host and Las Vegas legend has over 65 albums to cover in a 90-minute performance filled with his greatest hits, such as “Puppy Love,” “Soldier of Love,” […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Team behind Lotus of Siam to debut 2 new Las Vegas restaurants

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bua Food Group, the team behind the famed restaurant Lotus of Siam, has announced that it will debut two new concepts next month in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Bua will launch its two new restaurants, Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos, at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on Saturday, Feb. 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas set to close, reports say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas is set to close, according to reports.
LAS VEGAS, NV

