Clarkston, MI

Suspect identified in fatal shooting of woman found in car near Ann Arbor

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Pittsfield Township police have named a suspect it is looking for in the shooting death of a Plymouth woman inside her car Thursday morning. Michael Anthony Elinski is wanted in connection to the murder and should be considered armed and dangerous according to police. The 59-year-old is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 245 pounds.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Sault Ste. Marie man dies after crash involving motor home

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Details of a deadly incident from early January have been released by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department. Authorities responded to reports of a crash just before 8:30 p.m. on January 6th. Officers say the incident involved a motor home and bicyclist along 3 Mile Road near Ashmun Street.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
Michigan State Police to stop using motorcycles

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Here in Michigan, you will not be seeing state police troopers on motorcycles anymore. That unit is being scrapped for safety and “operational” reasons. The news was surprising to the Oakland county sheriff, who says this might mean local law enforcement agencies will have to make adjustments. “There are times when […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Man evicted from motel arrested for meth, active warrant

TAYLOR — A 29-year-old Romulus man who was waiting outside a hotel for a ride the afternoon of Jan. 3 with his brother and his brother’s two children was taken into custody for an active arrest warrant as well as possession of crystal methamphetamine. A complaint was filed...
ROMULUS, MI
Study finds benefits for adding tolls on some Michigan freeways

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation published results of a study into whether toll roads could be a feasible option to fix the state's freeways. The report, which doesn't make any recommendations, concluded that tolling could have a positive impact on Michigan's economy. But no toll roads will be implemented without several changes to Michigan law.
MICHIGAN STATE
Police ticket driver going 113 mph on I-75

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police ticketed a driver who was going 113 miles per hour on I-75 Monday morning. “A 113 MPH ticket in a 70 MPH zone is a very expensive reminder to slow down,” the Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter. Police caught...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Men Charged With Stealing Vehicles

Two men from Michigan are being charged in connection with the thefts of vehicles from local dealerships. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a three-count superseding indictment named 40-year-old Dorale Doyle of Southfield and 39-year-old Ladon Rogers of Allen Park. Between November of 2021 and August of 2022 the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Heavy Snow Causes Closures; Distrupts Travel In U.P.

A burst of heavy snow that started around 6:00 this morning has caused a number of cancellations as road conditions have deteriorated throughout the Upper Peninsula. In Escanaba, the Delta County Airport announced that it has closed because conditions are too severe for aircraft to either take off or land. The airport suggests that people planning to fly later today check with Delta Airlines on their flight’s status, as conditions are expected to improve.
Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court

Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

