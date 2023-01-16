Read full article on original website
Macomb County robbery suspect shot in arm, taken into custody after allegedly pointing gun at Illinois cop
After three days on the run, 18-year-old Jacob Edwards – a person of interest in Tuesday’s New Baltimore bank robbery – was arrested in Illinois during an encounter where he allegedly pointed a weapon at a police officer.
Suspect identified in fatal shooting of woman found in car near Ann Arbor
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Pittsfield Township police have named a suspect it is looking for in the shooting death of a Plymouth woman inside her car Thursday morning. Michael Anthony Elinski is wanted in connection to the murder and should be considered armed and dangerous according to police. The 59-year-old is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 245 pounds.
UPMATTERS
Sault Ste. Marie man dies after crash involving motor home
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Details of a deadly incident from early January have been released by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department. Authorities responded to reports of a crash just before 8:30 p.m. on January 6th. Officers say the incident involved a motor home and bicyclist along 3 Mile Road near Ashmun Street.
Police: Customer shot and killed during altercation at gas station in Redford
WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports a customer and a clerk got into an argument that eventually escalated to a shooting. Police said the clerk shot the customer.
Michigan State Police to stop using motorcycles
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Here in Michigan, you will not be seeing state police troopers on motorcycles anymore. That unit is being scrapped for safety and “operational” reasons. The news was surprising to the Oakland county sheriff, who says this might mean local law enforcement agencies will have to make adjustments. “There are times when […]
Man evicted from motel arrested for meth, active warrant
TAYLOR — A 29-year-old Romulus man who was waiting outside a hotel for a ride the afternoon of Jan. 3 with his brother and his brother’s two children was taken into custody for an active arrest warrant as well as possession of crystal methamphetamine. A complaint was filed...
Young suspect in Macomb County bank robbery continues to elude authorities
Study finds benefits for adding tolls on some Michigan freeways
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation published results of a study into whether toll roads could be a feasible option to fix the state's freeways. The report, which doesn't make any recommendations, concluded that tolling could have a positive impact on Michigan's economy. But no toll roads will be implemented without several changes to Michigan law.
Mother charged with murder for Lake Lansing drowning in 2022
The boy died after the mother and son's kayak flipped upside down while kayaking on Lake Lansing.
Macomb County bank robbery suspect seen wandering around home
Police ticket driver going 113 mph on I-75
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police ticketed a driver who was going 113 miles per hour on I-75 Monday morning. “A 113 MPH ticket in a 70 MPH zone is a very expensive reminder to slow down,” the Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter. Police caught...
Man arrested after being rescued from tree along interstate in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man running from police was arrested Sunday after authorities found him sitting in a tree along the interstate. According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect was spotted up in a tree off the side of I-310 in St. Rose, trying to flag down drivers. He told a witness that he had been running from police.
Michigan family dies in field after walking for days
Authorities say a Michigan woman and two of her children, ages 3 and 9, were found dead in a field in Pontiac after wandering the streets for days. WDIV’s Rod Meloni reports.Jan. 18, 2023.
Michigan Men Charged With Stealing Vehicles
Two men from Michigan are being charged in connection with the thefts of vehicles from local dealerships. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a three-count superseding indictment named 40-year-old Dorale Doyle of Southfield and 39-year-old Ladon Rogers of Allen Park. Between November of 2021 and August of 2022 the...
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
Woman killed, man injured after being hit by car in unlit area with no sidewalks in St. Clair County
A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after they were hit by a car Friday night near Algonac in St. Clair County. The 70-year-old driver is cooperating with investigators.
Heavy Snow Causes Closures; Distrupts Travel In U.P.
A burst of heavy snow that started around 6:00 this morning has caused a number of cancellations as road conditions have deteriorated throughout the Upper Peninsula. In Escanaba, the Delta County Airport announced that it has closed because conditions are too severe for aircraft to either take off or land. The airport suggests that people planning to fly later today check with Delta Airlines on their flight’s status, as conditions are expected to improve.
Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court
Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
