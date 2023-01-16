ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uticaphoenix.net

Check it out: blood pressure cuffs available at Utica and Rome public libraries

Program will help combat blood pressure in Oneida County, which is above New York’s and the national average. UTICA, January 19, 2023 – They’ve always been a resource center for the community, and a new program in the Mohawk Valley is letting libraries add one more important asset to their lending opportunities: blood pressure cuffs.
UTICA, NY
uticaphoenix.net

American Heart Association in the Mohawk Valley receives Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Health Equity Award

UTICA, NY – Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield recently awarded the American Heart Association in the Mohawk Valley a Health Equity Award of $30,000 to support Improving Hypertension Rates in Herkimer County with Self-Measured Blood Pressure. This program addresses the significant health risks facing residents in Herkimer County due to the prevalence of high blood pressure rates in this community.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

MVCC to host FIRST® Tech Challenge Robotics Qualifying Tournament

Mohawk Valley Community College will host a regional FIRST® (For Inspiration of Science and Technology) Tech Challenge Robotics Qualifying Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the Robert R. Jorgensen Center Field House at the College’s Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive. The competition is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
UTICA, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Free six county virtual job fair offered

Utica, NY – A free virtual job fair will be. held on Tuesday, January 31 st , from11:00am to 1:00pm. All businesses andjob seekers from across a six-county region are invited to attend: Herkimer,. Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware,and Otsego. The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Man Rolls on Dee Bennett, Arrested at Yacht Club

A 22-year-old man from Ottawa is in some hot water after a late-night incident over the weekend. At about 2:00 on Sunday morning, James Ewing of Ottawa lost control of his vehicle while he was eastbound on Dee Bennett Road, a few miles east of Utica. According to the La Salle County Sheriff's Office, Ewing's vehicle went into the south ditch, overturned multiple times, and then struck a utility pole.
OTTAWA, IL
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE LITTLE GIRL AND THE GALLON OF MILK

Those were Brexialee Torres' last heard words. That's what the store man told the television reporter. She paid $5 for the gallon of milk, she thanked him and, 11-years-old, she stepped out into the night. Through the entrance and the open iron-bar security door with the Bluntville sticker, down the...
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road

A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
waer.org

25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area

Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Stabbing at Syracuse grocery store leaves one man dead, investigation ongoing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One man is dead this morning, following a stabbing in the City of Syracuse early Thursday afternoon. According to Syracuse Police, Officers were called to Upstate Hospital for reports of a stabbing just before 3 PM. Upon arrival, Officers found the 43-year-old male victim with stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report

Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy