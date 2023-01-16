ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Allrecipes.com

Simply Orange Juice Is Under Fire but You're Blaming the Wrong Juice

The Simply Orange Juice Company is being sued for chemicals in its juice, but not the orange juice as has been reported by another news outlet. The Guardian reported that the lawsuit alleges Simply Orange contains unnatural ingredients. However, the lawsuit filed against The Coca-Cola Company and its brand The Simply Orange Juice Company actually alleges that the Simply Tropical juice is the one containing chemicals.

