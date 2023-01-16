ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

7 Fabulous Inexpensive (And Free!) Experiences In Picturesque Queenstown, New Zealand

Queenstown is one of New Zealand’s most popular destinations, famous for its spectacular location on Lake Wakatipu surrounded by mountains. I’ve visited Queenstown several times over the past 10 years to enjoy the scenery and sights. There are some exciting scenic tours from Queenstown such as jet boating or helicopter flights and adventure activities such as bungee jumping and paragliding. The cost of all these activities can add up, leading to the perception that it’s an expensive place to visit.
Why This Gorgeous City Is One Of The Most Underrated Destinations In Europe

I’m one of those travelers who are hard to impress. In my 25+ years of travel to Europe, I rarely return to a destination unless it blows me away. This past fall, I found myself on a solo trip to Stuttgart, Germany. I had no expectations and knew very little about the city, except for its reputation as the home of Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. As it turns out, the city has more to offer than luxury automobiles, and I was so enamored, I’m already planning a return trip. Here’s why Stuttgart should be on your “must-visit” list.
6 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Dalkey, Ireland

Dalkey, Ireland, is a picturesque seaside resort southeast of Dublin that originally developed as a Viking settlement. Today, it has become a favorite for residents and tourists who seek history, great food, atmosphere, long walks in town and along the coastline, and modern-day events of cultural celebrations. The ancient Irish...
11 Unique Neighborhoods To Explore In Lisbon

Lisbon, the vibrant and varied capital city of Portugal, has many different neighborhoods each with a unique character. From elegant shopping in Avenida de Liberdade to a buzzy nightlife in Bairro Alto, the vibe of Lisbon’s various quarters can provide ample opportunity to experience the many faces of Portugal’s hilly heartbeat of a city during one visit. We’ll share some of what we think are the most unique neighborhoods to explore in Lisbon and provide some insight as to what you might expect to find when you’re there.
6 Amazing Day Trips Near Mexico City

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Mexico City, the world’s fifth largest city and home to 22 million people, is one of my favorite cities in the world, but it’s also a great base camp to explore nearby towns a few hours away. If you feel a need to escape the city’s high-voltage electric energy, consider taking a day off to visit one of the many nearby smaller communities that offer history, natural beauty, and charm.
These Are The 10 Most Powerful Passports In The World This Year

Once again, when it comes to travel, people with a passport from Japan have the most global freedom, according to the results of a new study. Indeed, Japanese citizens are now able “to visit an astonishing 193 destinations out of 227 around the world, visa-free,” global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners said in a statement. Remarkably, this is the fifth year in a row that Japan has sat at the top of the firm’s Henley Passport Index, which is updated quarterly.

