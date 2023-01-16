Read full article on original website
Related
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Inexpensive (And Free!) Experiences In Picturesque Queenstown, New Zealand
Queenstown is one of New Zealand’s most popular destinations, famous for its spectacular location on Lake Wakatipu surrounded by mountains. I’ve visited Queenstown several times over the past 10 years to enjoy the scenery and sights. There are some exciting scenic tours from Queenstown such as jet boating or helicopter flights and adventure activities such as bungee jumping and paragliding. The cost of all these activities can add up, leading to the perception that it’s an expensive place to visit.
travelawaits.com
Why This Gorgeous City Is One Of The Most Underrated Destinations In Europe
I’m one of those travelers who are hard to impress. In my 25+ years of travel to Europe, I rarely return to a destination unless it blows me away. This past fall, I found myself on a solo trip to Stuttgart, Germany. I had no expectations and knew very little about the city, except for its reputation as the home of Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. As it turns out, the city has more to offer than luxury automobiles, and I was so enamored, I’m already planning a return trip. Here’s why Stuttgart should be on your “must-visit” list.
travelawaits.com
6 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Dalkey, Ireland
Dalkey, Ireland, is a picturesque seaside resort southeast of Dublin that originally developed as a Viking settlement. Today, it has become a favorite for residents and tourists who seek history, great food, atmosphere, long walks in town and along the coastline, and modern-day events of cultural celebrations. The ancient Irish...
People Are Sharing The "Cozy Spaces" They've Created For Themselves, And It's So Addicting To Look At
People are out here living the coziest lives I've ever seen.
travelawaits.com
11 Unique Neighborhoods To Explore In Lisbon
Lisbon, the vibrant and varied capital city of Portugal, has many different neighborhoods each with a unique character. From elegant shopping in Avenida de Liberdade to a buzzy nightlife in Bairro Alto, the vibe of Lisbon’s various quarters can provide ample opportunity to experience the many faces of Portugal’s hilly heartbeat of a city during one visit. We’ll share some of what we think are the most unique neighborhoods to explore in Lisbon and provide some insight as to what you might expect to find when you’re there.
travelawaits.com
6 Amazing Day Trips Near Mexico City
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Mexico City, the world’s fifth largest city and home to 22 million people, is one of my favorite cities in the world, but it’s also a great base camp to explore nearby towns a few hours away. If you feel a need to escape the city’s high-voltage electric energy, consider taking a day off to visit one of the many nearby smaller communities that offer history, natural beauty, and charm.
travelawaits.com
Dates Announced For Premiere Caribbean Rum Event — When To Book Your Trip To St. Barts
The sixth annual Caribbean Rum Awards will take place from October 31 to November 5 in St. Barthelemy, Caribbean Journal announced. Whether you’re a rum expert or just learning to love it, this festival gives you the opportunity to celebrate artisanal rums from the region’s top producers. “This...
travelawaits.com
Paris 2024 Olympics Tickets Now On Sale — How You Can Meet The Athletes, Take A Tour While Enjoying The Games
Summer athletes have their eyes on Paris, as the 2024 Summer Olympics commence in a little over a year. And so should you if you want to go; tickets for events are on sale now! Here’s how to get some. Three Packages. There are three ways to experience the...
travelawaits.com
These Are The 10 Most Powerful Passports In The World This Year
Once again, when it comes to travel, people with a passport from Japan have the most global freedom, according to the results of a new study. Indeed, Japanese citizens are now able “to visit an astonishing 193 destinations out of 227 around the world, visa-free,” global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners said in a statement. Remarkably, this is the fifth year in a row that Japan has sat at the top of the firm’s Henley Passport Index, which is updated quarterly.
Comments / 0