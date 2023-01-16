ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 11

Tom
4d ago

In 2018 we could have finished the wall for just over a billion. Now we spend that much a month dealing with not having a secure border.

Reply
6
Guest
4d ago

Why ask for cash? Sanctuary states welcome illegal immigrants with open arms. Get your voters to pick up the tab.

Reply
9
♉ Taurus
4d ago

Why is a MAYOR from New York going to the border for. He's a nobody. I guess he's going to try to run for president in 2024 too. Good luck with that. Political theater at its finest.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

Migrants clash with NYC hotel staff over use of hot plates

Tensions are running high at a Manhattan hotel that is housing hundreds of migrants. Cellphone video obtained by NY1 shows migrants clashing with staff at The Row NYC Hotel last month. This happened after hotel workers allegedly tried to enter their room, accusing them of using a hot plate. What...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Tiny upstate town faced with NYC-like migrant influx: ‘Won’t take many to overwhelm the system’

JAMESTOWN, NY — In this small town — about as far as one can get from the southern border without entering Canada — residents are bracing for an influx of migrants that could cause a crisis similar to the one that has New York City facing a fiscal cliff. “If a city of 8 million people can be overwhelmed by a couple thousand migrants, imagine what a couple hundred can do to overwhelm a small rural community upstate?” warned state Sen. George Borrello (R-Jamestown). “It wouldn’t take many migrants to overwhelm the system,” he added. At least 35 migrants from Colombia are...
JAMESTOWN, NY
New York Post

Why won’t NY’s heavy hitters in DC — Schumer, Jeffries, Gillibrand — do anything to help Mayor Adams?

Once upon a time a sparrow couldn’t fall in City Hall Park without Chuck Schumer calling a press conference. Today America’s border chaos holds a dagger to Gotham’s heart, but he stands as dumb as a fence post. Why is that? Indeed, what’s the point of having big shots in Washington if New York can’t count on them in a crisis? And, apart from Joe Biden, is there a bigger shot in DC than Senate Majority Leader Schumer — fourth in line of succession to the presidency and, presumably, a man of considerable influence? Alas, as a practical matter, poor Mayor Adams wouldn’t know...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC Council members who want ‘free’ stuff for migrants SHOULD chip in for it

Mayor Eric Adams is 100% right: If City Council members keep pushing for “free” stuff for migrants, they should at least be willing to share in the costs. Last week, lawmakers — and nonprofit groups that benefit from their pork — threw hissy fits after Hizzoner told The Post he’d asked the council to “voluntarily” use half its $563 million in “discretionary dollars” to pay for the things they’re demanding. “I’m hearing from my council persons all the time that we need to give more free stuff away [for migrants]. This stuff costs money!” huffed Adams. Some lawmakers want “free” cellphones, Metrocards,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records

WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
WILMINGTON, DE
Philosophy Blogger

During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"

Mayor Eric Adams descended upon El Paso this weekend to tackle a "national crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border which has seen an influx of thousands of migrants, straining public resources in cities like New York City that have been busing these individuals northward. This situation is one we must all confront together with decisive action and nationwide solutions - it's time for American unity!
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?

New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

CBS News

590K+
Followers
78K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy