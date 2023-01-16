ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 20, 2023: Peter Kilkenny, FDNY captain and Army veteran, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Peter Kilkenny, an Army veteran and retired FDNY captain, died Jan. 14 in Pittsburgh due to complications of a stroke. Born in Ireland, he immigrated to the United States from England. Not long after, he was called to the U.S. Army to serve in Korea. Upon return, he married his wife of 41 years, Ann Marie Kane. They had two sons together, residing in the Bronx before moving to Staten Island in the 1960s and having a daughter. He served in the FDNY for 30 years, working at Ladder 109, Ladder 83 and finally Engine 239. Before retiring in 1990, he was promoted to captain. He enjoyed making his family a big Irish breakfast after Sunday mass, watching baseball and spending summers upstate. For the full obituary, click here.
The Staten Island Advance

When Staten Island had a ski jump | Then and Now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island had a ski jump all its own. After all, Todt Hill is the highest point on the eastern coast, they say. There it was in the 1930s, about 30 feet tall, the ski jump towered above the landscape on the north side of Todt Hill, near the current site of the Petrides School in Sunnyside, according to Daniel Kusrow.
pix11.com

Independent movie theater to expand in Brooklyn

Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Boy, 13, shot 2 teens by Queens school, NYPD alleges. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly...
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island construction exec behind kickback scheme that stole millions from developers, prosecutors say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A construction management executive from Staten Island is at the center of a multi-million-dollar kickback scheme that stole money from at least seven developers on construction projects, prosecutors allege. Robert Baselice, 51, is accused of manipulating the competitive bidding process for trade subcontractors in a...
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Staten Island raid nets 9 guns, hundreds of bullets, silencers, scopes; man, 42, arrested

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police allege they confiscated a stash of assault-style weapons and other guns from a 42-year-old man on the North Shore of Staten Island. Adam Simmons was arrested after a search warrant was executed by Field Intelligence officers (FIO) at the suspect’s home on Delafield Place in Livingston on Jan. 12 around 5 p.m. as part of a continuing investigation, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn attorney charged with deed theft after allegedly stealing 4 houses

An attorney from Brooklyn, Sanford Solny, was arraigned and charged on Wednesday for stealing the deeds to four properties from homeowners who thought he was working on their behalf, the District Attorney’s Office announced. Solny, a 65-year-old attorney from Midwood has already been disbarred. He was working under the...
pix11.com

Teen girl found dead near East River identified

Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
The Staten Island Advance

Community organizations connect with S.I.’s Asian population in celebration of Lunar New Year

STATEN ISlAND, N.Y. - Project Hospitality in collaboration with Mt. Sinai and with the support from the Asian American Federation, celebrated Lunar New Year outside of the new HL Supermarket in New Dorp on Friday. The organizations gave out Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), information about the importance of coronavirus (COVID-19)...
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

