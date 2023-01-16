Read full article on original website
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Corrado’s Cucina coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Signage was hoisted and decorative lanterns were recently installed at 831 Arthur Kill Rd., an indication that work is once again underway on the Italian-style dining establishment promised to the borough by the New York City Parks Department more than six years ago. “This is...
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 20, 2023: Peter Kilkenny, FDNY captain and Army veteran, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Peter Kilkenny, an Army veteran and retired FDNY captain, died Jan. 14 in Pittsburgh due to complications of a stroke. Born in Ireland, he immigrated to the United States from England. Not long after, he was called to the U.S. Army to serve in Korea. Upon return, he married his wife of 41 years, Ann Marie Kane. They had two sons together, residing in the Bronx before moving to Staten Island in the 1960s and having a daughter. He served in the FDNY for 30 years, working at Ladder 109, Ladder 83 and finally Engine 239. Before retiring in 1990, he was promoted to captain. He enjoyed making his family a big Irish breakfast after Sunday mass, watching baseball and spending summers upstate. For the full obituary, click here.
When Staten Island had a ski jump | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island had a ski jump all its own. After all, Todt Hill is the highest point on the eastern coast, they say. There it was in the 1930s, about 30 feet tall, the ski jump towered above the landscape on the north side of Todt Hill, near the current site of the Petrides School in Sunnyside, according to Daniel Kusrow.
‘A beautiful soul.’ NYPD mourns loss of Staten Island police officer, father of 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD mourned the loss of Police Officer Steven Hernandez at a funeral mass in New Dorp before laying the Staten Islander to rest at Fairview Cemetery in New Jersey. Hernandez, a father of two young children, began his career at the 121st Precinct and...
pix11.com
Independent movie theater to expand in Brooklyn
Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Boy, 13, shot 2 teens by Queens school, NYPD alleges. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly...
17-year-old stabbed after being chased down, attacked by group of kids in Coney Island
One of the suspects took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the back while the others continued to attack.
Staten Island construction exec behind kickback scheme that stole millions from developers, prosecutors say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A construction management executive from Staten Island is at the center of a multi-million-dollar kickback scheme that stole money from at least seven developers on construction projects, prosecutors allege. Robert Baselice, 51, is accused of manipulating the competitive bidding process for trade subcontractors in a...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Friday, Jan. 20, at 11 p.m., until Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Carol and Nicholas Santoro celebrate 60th anniversary at Cafe Bella Vita
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Carol and Nicholas Santoro celebrated their diamond anniversary recently, with the help of their beloved family members. The couple’s 60th anniversary was toasted on Nov. 4, 2022 at Cafe Bella Vita, attended by their three daughters and five grandchildren. “My father and mother are...
NYPD: 2 wanted for stealing refrigerators, other household items in Brooklyn apartments
Two men are wanted for multiple robberies across Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.
NYPD: Staten Island raid nets 9 guns, hundreds of bullets, silencers, scopes; man, 42, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police allege they confiscated a stash of assault-style weapons and other guns from a 42-year-old man on the North Shore of Staten Island. Adam Simmons was arrested after a search warrant was executed by Field Intelligence officers (FIO) at the suspect’s home on Delafield Place in Livingston on Jan. 12 around 5 p.m. as part of a continuing investigation, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Police: Car flips on Brooklyn Queens Expressway, 4 injured
Police say four people were taken to the hospital after a car flipped over near the Borinquen Place exit on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway early Friday morning.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn attorney charged with deed theft after allegedly stealing 4 houses
An attorney from Brooklyn, Sanford Solny, was arraigned and charged on Wednesday for stealing the deeds to four properties from homeowners who thought he was working on their behalf, the District Attorney’s Office announced. Solny, a 65-year-old attorney from Midwood has already been disbarred. He was working under the...
pix11.com
Teen girl found dead near East River identified
Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
NYC Council worried about ‘tidal wave’ of illegal weed shops and their effects on legal industry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When authorities recently shut down an illegal marijuana shop across the street from City Councilwoman Gale Brewer’s Manhattan office, she found the shop fully stocked and reopened just a few days later. Her story isn’t unique. Since the state legalized marijuana sales in 2021,...
Community organizations connect with S.I.’s Asian population in celebration of Lunar New Year
STATEN ISlAND, N.Y. - Project Hospitality in collaboration with Mt. Sinai and with the support from the Asian American Federation, celebrated Lunar New Year outside of the new HL Supermarket in New Dorp on Friday. The organizations gave out Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), information about the importance of coronavirus (COVID-19)...
NYPD identifies man, 75, who died in crash near his home on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mario Parisi was driving about a block from his home in Huguenot when his car careened out of control and overturned, leading to his death on Wednesday, according to police. The 75-year-old man was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze when he...
Here’s how 4 Staten Island women transformed a vintage trailer into a thriving mobile bar business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Last year, a friend of Christine and Ray Kaminsky showed the Eltingville couple a TikTok of a mobile bar in Texas. Immediately, they looked at each other, and a lightbulb went off in their heads. “I said to my wife, ‘This is a no brainer; we...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in St. George, Staten Island, where you get more space for your money and easy access to the ferry
At the northeastern tip of Staten Island, St. George is the borough’s most culturally diverse community and the one most outsiders are familiar with because it's where the ferry terminal is located. St. George, home to the borough’s seat of government, is also known as Downtown Staten Island.
Two N.J. women have been missing for weeks, cops and family say
Authorities in multiple counties in northern New Jersey continue to search for two women who have been missing for more than two weeks. Imani Glover and Destiny Owens, who are dating, were reported missing out of Morristown and East Orange, respectively. Glover, 25, is 5-foot-3, about 160 pounds, with a...
