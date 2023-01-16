Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State downs Northwestern 84-54, sweeps regular seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurantsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Projected First-Rounders C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Lead Deep Group of 2023 NFL Draft Prospects from Ohio State
Ohio State has made a habit of being one of the most well-represented schools in the NFL draft each year, and the 2023 NFL draft will be no different. At least 14 members of Ohio State’s 2022 football team will be pursuing NFL careers this spring, and just about all of them have a real chance of being drafted or at least getting the opportunity to compete for a roster spot as an undrafted free agent.
Eleven Warriors
Potential Destinations for C.J. Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft
C.J. Stroud is unanimously projected to be among the top picks in the 2023 NFL draft, but which team the former Ohio State quarterback will end up with remains anyone’s guess. With Justin Fields’ Chicago Bears holding the No. 1 overall pick and likely to receive trade offers from...
Eleven Warriors
Kyle McCord, TreVeyon Henderson and Marvin Harrison Jr. Among Top 20 Odds
The 2022 college football season concluded just over a week ago. It's never too early to talk about the 2023 season then, right?. For the first time in years, Ohio State will have a quarterback competition for who will be the starting signal-caller once the 2023 season kicks off. In what will likely be a fierce battle between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, whoever gets the starting nod will certainly have plenty of weapons and experience alongside him.
Eleven Warriors
Victor Cutler Chose Ohio State to Play at Highest Level, Learn from Justin Frye and Compete for Starting Center Job
Victor Cutler could hardly believe how many college football programs he heard from after he entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Ohio State, Penn State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Louisville were among the most prominent schools that made offers to Cutler. Wyoming, North Texas and many of the Sun Belt schools he spent the past four years playing against reached out, too. Cutler became overwhelmed with joy as he realized how many options he would have for where he would finish out his college football career.
Eleven Warriors
Bronny James Reportedly Has Ohio State Among Top Three Schools, Expected to Decide on Commitment After Season
Ohio State remains one of the frontrunners to land Bronny James. According to a report by Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times, the top-50 2023 prospect has Ohio State among his top three schools (along with USC and Oregon) and is expected to make a commitment decision following his senior season at Sierra Canyon.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Five-star 2024 Quarterback Julian Sayin, Four-star 2024 Corner Zabien Brown, 2026 Rising Safety Justice Fitzpatrick
Ohio State has made two more offers to high-profile prospects in the 2024 class. Among the Buckeyes’ newest targets is a five-star quarterback committed to another school and a top-150 cornerback prospect. OSU also made an offer to a fast-rising safety prospect in the class of 2026. We’ll delve into each below.
Eleven Warriors
After Solid Performances At Tackle And Guard Against Big Ten Competition in 2022, Josh Fryar Appears Primed to Step into Starting Role in 2023
You might as well get used to it now, because you’re going to hear some iteration of the same phrase uttered a lot this offseason. No position room has more questions to answer over the next several months than the Ohio State offensive line. The same could be said at quarterback, given C.J. Stroud’s NFL draft declaration, but the unit up front will go a long way in determining what level of success Kyle McCord or Devin Brown find in 2023.
Eleven Warriors
Brian Hartline Will Shine As OC, There Will Be New Blood in Jim Knowles' Safety-Driven Defense and Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson Are Who We Thought They Were
Ohio State men's basketball has now lost five consecutive games. I don't know what to tell you guys. Things are pretty grim for the Basketbucks, and Chris Holtmann has some work to do. Despite that, let's have a good Thursday, shall we?. HELP FROM HARTLINE. When Ryan Day promoted Brian...
Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ed Beard dead at 83
Ed Beard, who played linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and is a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, died Monday, the NFL team announced. He was 83. No cause of death was given. Beard played for the 49ers from 1965 to 1972 as a middle linebacker and...
Eleven Warriors
Lost Civilization
Where does Emeka Egbuka's 2022 season rank among Ohio State's all-time WR greats?. Chew on that question for a few paragraphs. You'll come up with a number somewhere between the best in program history and oh, somewhere in the top 100ish. Congrats, you're right. The Buckeyes have completed 133 football...
Daryl Ruiter: Communication of the defense should improve big time with Schwartz
Daryl Ruiter joins The Barber Shop with Garrett Bush to discuss the Cleveland Browns, the new hire of Jim Schwartz, and how communication can help improve the Browns next season.
Comments / 0