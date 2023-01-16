ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Projected First-Rounders C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Lead Deep Group of 2023 NFL Draft Prospects from Ohio State

Ohio State has made a habit of being one of the most well-represented schools in the NFL draft each year, and the 2023 NFL draft will be no different. At least 14 members of Ohio State’s 2022 football team will be pursuing NFL careers this spring, and just about all of them have a real chance of being drafted or at least getting the opportunity to compete for a roster spot as an undrafted free agent.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Potential Destinations for C.J. Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft

C.J. Stroud is unanimously projected to be among the top picks in the 2023 NFL draft, but which team the former Ohio State quarterback will end up with remains anyone’s guess. With Justin Fields’ Chicago Bears holding the No. 1 overall pick and likely to receive trade offers from...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Kyle McCord, TreVeyon Henderson and Marvin Harrison Jr. Among Top 20 Odds

The 2022 college football season concluded just over a week ago. It's never too early to talk about the 2023 season then, right?. For the first time in years, Ohio State will have a quarterback competition for who will be the starting signal-caller once the 2023 season kicks off. In what will likely be a fierce battle between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, whoever gets the starting nod will certainly have plenty of weapons and experience alongside him.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Victor Cutler Chose Ohio State to Play at Highest Level, Learn from Justin Frye and Compete for Starting Center Job

Victor Cutler could hardly believe how many college football programs he heard from after he entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Ohio State, Penn State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Louisville were among the most prominent schools that made offers to Cutler. Wyoming, North Texas and many of the Sun Belt schools he spent the past four years playing against reached out, too. Cutler became overwhelmed with joy as he realized how many options he would have for where he would finish out his college football career.
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Offers Five-star 2024 Quarterback Julian Sayin, Four-star 2024 Corner Zabien Brown, 2026 Rising Safety Justice Fitzpatrick

Ohio State has made two more offers to high-profile prospects in the 2024 class. Among the Buckeyes’ newest targets is a five-star quarterback committed to another school and a top-150 cornerback prospect. OSU also made an offer to a fast-rising safety prospect in the class of 2026. We’ll delve into each below.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

After Solid Performances At Tackle And Guard Against Big Ten Competition in 2022, Josh Fryar Appears Primed to Step into Starting Role in 2023

You might as well get used to it now, because you’re going to hear some iteration of the same phrase uttered a lot this offseason. No position room has more questions to answer over the next several months than the Ohio State offensive line. The same could be said at quarterback, given C.J. Stroud’s NFL draft declaration, but the unit up front will go a long way in determining what level of success Kyle McCord or Devin Brown find in 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Brian Hartline Will Shine As OC, There Will Be New Blood in Jim Knowles' Safety-Driven Defense and Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson Are Who We Thought They Were

Ohio State men's basketball has now lost five consecutive games. I don't know what to tell you guys. Things are pretty grim for the Basketbucks, and Chris Holtmann has some work to do. Despite that, let's have a good Thursday, shall we?. HELP FROM HARTLINE. When Ryan Day promoted Brian...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Lost Civilization

Where does Emeka Egbuka's 2022 season rank among Ohio State's all-time WR greats?. Chew on that question for a few paragraphs. You'll come up with a number somewhere between the best in program history and oh, somewhere in the top 100ish. Congrats, you're right. The Buckeyes have completed 133 football...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy