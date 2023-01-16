Several residents threatened in Bristol catalytic converter thefts

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Bristol Police are investigating three separate catalytic converter thefts over the weekend.

The three thefts happened on Buckley Ave., Carol Dr., and Emmett St. during the late night hours of January 14 into the early morning hours of January 15.

Property owners in two of the three cases attempted to interrupt the thefts.

One of the the suspects displayed a gun and threatened to harm the owners.

There were 3 to 4 suspects in the group, wearing ski masks and hoodies and driving a grey/silver sedan.

No further descriptions available and no one was harmed during these three separate incidents.

Any homeowners in the area with video surveillance equipment are asked to review their video and contact the Bristol Police Department.