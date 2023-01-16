ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Several residents threatened in Bristol catalytic converter thefts

By Morgan Cunningham
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AG6se_0kGQ7TYE00

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Bristol Police are investigating three separate catalytic converter thefts over the weekend.

The three thefts happened on Buckley Ave., Carol Dr., and Emmett St. during the late night hours of January 14 into the early morning hours of January 15.

Property owners in two of the three cases attempted to interrupt the thefts.

One of the the suspects displayed a gun and threatened to harm the owners.

There were 3 to 4 suspects in the group, wearing ski masks and hoodies and driving a grey/silver sedan.

No further descriptions available and no one was harmed during these three separate incidents.

Any homeowners in the area with video surveillance equipment are asked to review their video and contact the Bristol Police Department.

Comments / 4

Rick Barz
4d ago

Residents need to get out their guns and take the law into their own hands. Residents need to take care of this matter, the American way.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

A man's car was stolen while getting gas in Waterbury

Technical High Schools are in secure mode across the state after multiple threats. Connecticut State police believe that the threat is not credible but are still taking all precautions. The oldest building on UCONN campus is damaged in a fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. Firefighters responded to the fire around...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man stole, damaged over $200K in cars from Meriden dealership: PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man possibly linked to 10 other car thefts is accused of stealing and damaging over $200K in cars from a dealership in Meriden last year. Police said on April 6, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Roberts Dodge on South Broad Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, […]
MERIDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Police Searching For Car In East Hartford Fatal Hit-Run

Police are searching for a silver car after a man was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver in East Hartford. The victim was discovered when police responded to the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets in East Hartford around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, said Officer Marc Caruso, of the East Hartford Police.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Silver Alert issued for Plainville teen

PLAINVILLE – A Silver Alert was issued late Thursday for a teenager from Plainville. State police asked for help locating 14-year-old Jazzlina Katz-Pelka, who went missing sometime Thursday. She was last seen wearing a black and white sweater, yellow undershirt and purple pants. The teen has been described as...
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man dead in Waterbury shooting

Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers say just before 7:30 Thursday evening they received a call about a gunshot victim at 137 Robbins Street. The adult male victim was found in a common area of the residence.
WATERBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington

A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker “MadHatterPharma” to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing Branford man found safe

BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Branford police say a missing man was found safe. Police said Tucker MacGregor, 29, was last known to be in the Hartford area on January 5. He is 5′7″ tall and has brown hair. Tucker was last seen wearing tan pants, a brown...
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Scammers pose as DEA agents and Wallingford police officers

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Wallingford Police Department warned that scammers are posing as its officers and DEA agents. Wallingford police said they received a fraud complaint on Wednesday. A victim reported that they received a phone call from people who claimed to be a DEA agent and a Wallingford...
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Police identify East Hartford man killed in hit-and-run

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police continue searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night in East Hartford. Officers found 70-year-old George Tette-Quarshire, of East Hartford, lying in the road at the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where police said […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Pedestrian struck by car in Bristol

BRISTOL – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday. The accident was reported at about 9:20 a.m., in the area of 1461 Farmington Ave. Police were dispatched on the report of an accident involving a pedestrian. According to police, one person – whose identity...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Waterford police look to identify Best Buy thieves

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people involved in a theft from Best Buy earlier this month. According to police, the theft was valued at $909.91. See photos of the suspects below: Police said the suspects were seen driving in a red car. […]
WATERFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy