Mid-cap stocks are proving to be an attractive investment option over the past few years. In fact, the S&P MidCap 400 index has performed better than the S&P 500 and the S&P SmallCap 600 index for most of the past 20 years (through 2015), according to a report by S&P Global. Going forward, most analysts are expecting a good show from quality mid-cap stocks in 2023. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in Q4 2022.

2 DAYS AGO