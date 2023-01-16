Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Q4 2022
Mid-cap stocks are proving to be an attractive investment option over the past few years. In fact, the S&P MidCap 400 index has performed better than the S&P 500 and the S&P SmallCap 600 index for most of the past 20 years (through 2015), according to a report by S&P Global. Going forward, most analysts are expecting a good show from quality mid-cap stocks in 2023. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in Q4 2022.
ValueWalk
Smart Home Technology For Your Investment Property
Do you have a rental property? Are you looking for ways to make it more attractive to tenants who might have many options in your community, city, or state? One way to do so is by offering more value for the rent they pay — and you can achieve this with smart home technology.
ValueWalk
Logica Capital December 2022 Commentary
Logica Capital commentary for the month ended December 31, 2022. In what ended as the S&P 500’s worst calendar year return since 2008, 2022 (and December 2022) displayed a consistent theme: the S&P 500 and other indices trailed significantly downward, but without the expected gain in VIX/Implied Volatility. Also of note: stocks and bonds exhibited a historically uncommon relationship, both plunging together in an extreme fashion.
ValueWalk
How To Reach Financial Success As A Solopreneur
Looking for practical ways to reach financial success when pursuing a non-conventional career path as a solopreneur?. Being a successful solopreneur isn’t simply about having a marketable business idea that can withstand competitors. It is about having a thorough plan and processes in place to see financial growth and stability in the initial year and beyond.
Comments / 0