ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Deaf, autistic woman missing since Dec. 23 found by sister on NYC train

By Magee Hickey, Mary Murphy
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g3YF4_0kGQ7Kqv00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) — A sister of Samantha Denise Primus – a deaf, autistic woman who disappeared just before Christmas – found Primus on the No. 1 train in Lower Manhattan Saturday afternoon.

“I lost my voice from crying,” said another sister, Genevieve, who confirmed to Nexstar’s WPIX her 46-year-old sibling, known as Denise, had been found by their sister, Ghislaine Primus.

A photo sent by the Primus family showed a much thinner Denise smiling broadly by the train with her sister, Ghislaine. Denise was still wearing the pink knit hat she had on when she left her sister Joanna Peck’s house on Long Island during a bitterly cold, rainy morning on Dec. 23.

“She had no jacket. She was wearing bedroom slippers,” Genevieve said.

Previous: ‘We need her home!’ Family fears deaf NY woman held against her will

Various family members and friends had been riding the No. 1 train from beginning to end in recent days after getting a tip that Denise had been seen near the Staten Island Ferry stop.

Joanna Peck contacted WPIX just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday with the news that Denise had been found, easing the family’s concern the woman was being held against her will.

Genevieve Primus, who was riding trains in Brooklyn earlier this week looking for Denise, was at work when she received word her sister was safe.

These are the faces of the missing: Help bring them home

Even though Denise is non-verbal, she does make sounds, and Genevieve said her sister was “screaming with joy.”

“She was so happy,” Genevieve said of her sister’s reaction to seeing a family member. “She’s really, really skinny, so they took her to the hospital.”

The family had been upset to learn that 16 hours after Denise Primus left the house in the Long Island community of Elmont on Dec. 23, she was taken to Queens Hospital Center in Jamaica — only to be released at 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve and given a list of homeless shelters.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for Shirly Nahomy Sambula-Blanco, a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing, last seen leaving her home Saturday afternoon. She left her University Avenue home on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black braided hair. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

71-year-old shot twice in Brooklyn home

NEW YORK - A 71-year-old man was shot Sunday night inside a home in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, and now police are searching for two women. It happened on East 48th Street. In exclusive video, you can hear a muffled gunshot, followed by another, followed by a third. Then two people run to a dark car, and it speeds off. It happened Sunday night just after 5 p.m. A 71-year-old man was shot was shot in the bottom floor of a home. Many elderly residents live on the street. "The neighborhood here is fantastic and it's very shocking that that happened," one person said. "It's really...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Missing deaf, mute woman found in NYC after living on subways for three weeks

The deaf, mute and autistic woman who vanished after getting released from a Queens hospital on Christmas Eve was found Saturday — and survived by living on the subways for three weeks. Samantha Primus’ sister Ghislaine Primus and two good Samaritans located the missing woman at the Bowling Green station in Lower Manhattan after getting a tip she was riding the 1 train. “My heart fell, my heart fell,” Ghislaine said at an evening press conference. Samantha was dehydrated, 10 pounds lighter and had swollen feet, she said. “She was wearing slippers and a pair of socks in … this cold, and she survived...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ourtownny.com

Girl, 17, Dies In Jump From UES Building

In the middle of the day on Sunday, Jan. 15, a 17-year-old girl died after jumping from a “luxury apartment building” on the Upper East Side, the New York Post reported later that afternoon. She had jumped from the eighth floor of 122 East 82nd Street, police told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

I Watched Someone Hit For $10K At Resorts World Hudson Valley

I knew having a casino essentially in my Hudson Valley backyard was going to be trouble. I love a gambling trip - locally we visit Resorts World Catskills, a short road trip lands us at Mohegan Sun or Foxwoords, I used to make an annual trip to Vegas, but since becoming a parent and a homeowner those trips have become a bit less frequent.
NEWBURGH, NY
pix11.com

Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at deli on Staten Island’s Hylan Blvd.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Everyone hopes to win the Powerball jackpot, but taking home the third-place prize of $50,000 is nothing to scoff at. KP Deli Corp. at 255 Hylan Blvd. in Rosebank recently sold such a desirable ticket for the Saturday, Jan. 14, drawing, New York Lottery officials announced. Another third-prize ticket was also sold at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, N.Y., giving that store three winners in the span of a week.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bkreader.com

Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed

Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Boy Dead In Brookdale Park Crash

A 16-year-old boy from Glen Ridge died in a crash at Brookdale Park late Saturday, Jan. 15, authorities said. The boy was a back seat passenger in a vehicle carrying three other minors that crashed on West Circuit Drive in Bloomfield around 11:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
96K+
Followers
22K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy