ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

12 of the worst things the Tories have done this year (so far)

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

2023 has barely begun but the Tory government is already doing the most to mess it up.

While their intentions are doubtless good, over the last few weeks we've seen silly policy suggestions, strikes, no sign of the cost of living crisis abating and behaviour from MPs that is enough to make you gasp.

It's not ideal, to put it mildly, but the onslaught of bad news may soon turn voters off the party - even if they are rumoured to get tax breaks (more on that later).

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

So - if you can stomach it - fasten yourself in and learn more about what the last few weeks of politics have done for Britain.

1. Rishi Sunak's maths policy fails to add up

The new year started and the prime minister excitedly announced he had a new policy to kick things off with a bang. What could it be? An improved NHS? A solution to the cost of living crisis?

Ah, no.

Sunak's big idea is that he'd quite like everyone to study maths until they are 18. Currently, people are subjected to the subject until they are 16.

Talk about tidying deckchairs on the Titanic...

2. And his big first speech of the year doesn't excite

With that policy going down like a cup of sick, he made a speech to set out his big vision for the year ahead. But it didn't go down any better and people were pretty unimpressed with his vague promises about economic growth and reducing debt.

3. Nadhim Zahawi shoots himself in the foot

The prime minister was attracting criticism, then, so Zahawi took one for the team and turned attention towards him instead when he criticised Labour leader Keir Starmer for "rebranding" by appearing to purport slightly different political views in his own new year speech.

The problem? Zahawi himself "rebranded" several times this year when he initially backed Boris Johnson to return as leader of the Tory party when Liz Truss resigned, only for Johnson to pull out of the race and for Zahawi to then announce he was backing Sunak instead.

Those in glasshouses shouldn't throw stones...

4. Prime minister's healthcare comes under scrutiny

Particularly because if you throw stones they might hit someone and they might get injured and have to go to the hospital. This clumsy segue brings us back to Sunak and his healthcare arrangements which made headlines throughout January.

The PM refused to confirm or deny whether he used private healthcare as the NHS stumbled along until he awkwardly admitted his past use of private healthcare during the first session of PMQs this year.

People were pretty peeved about him dodging the questions initially, and being responsible for running a health service but appearing to not think it is good enough for him to use himself isn't a great look.

5. Nadine Dorries mocks random Twitter user

While Sunak was defending his healthcare, backbencher Nadine Dorries was doing what she loves best - fighting with random people on Twitter.

The former culture secretary couldn't help herself when she was criticised by a user of the social media platform and rather than engage appropriately, she mocked him for having 15 followers.

In doing so, she amplified the account which now has over 48,000 followers at the time of writing.

Swing and a miss.

6. MP chews on his nails during key speech

Another member of the Tory party doing his best to keep up his own personal PR is Jonathan Gullis who guzzled on his nails and fingers during a speech last week. Safe to say it revolted people on social media.

7. Sunak flies a very short distance

People were also annoyed at the prime minister (again) because he chose to fly to Leeds for a healthcare visit rather than take the train.

Not the best use of taxpayers' money, and not the best decision for the environment...

8. Partygate rears its ugly head again

However, Sunak taking a plane definitely didn't cause as much of a scandal as Partygate which still keeps making headlines as fresh allegations about Boris Johnson's conduct during the infamous Downing Street events recently emerged.

The then prime minister joked to Downing Street staff “this is the most unsocially distanced party in the UK right now”, during a boozy Number 10 leaving do, ITV claimed.

9. Tory MP makes unacceptable vaccine comments

Covid caused an MP to become unstuck for another reason recently. Andrew Bridgen lost his whip because of comments he made about coronavirus and the Holocaust - of all things to compare.

He tweeted that the Covid vaccine is “the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust”.

Simon Hart, the government’s chief whip, said Bridgen had “crossed a line” which caused “great offence in the process”.

“As a nation, we should be very proud of what has been achieved through the vaccine programme. The vaccine is the best defence against Covid that we have.

“Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives. I am therefore removing the whip from Andrew Bridgen with immediate effect, pending a formal investigation.”

10. Lee Anderson puts his foot in it again

Anderson is another plonker in the party who could do with having his whip removed for the mere crime of winding everyone up the whole time. Despite earning the moniker "30p Lee" because of previous bad takes about the cost of living crisis, Anderson shared a picture of a value pack of ‘wheat biscuits’ cereal from Tesco on Twitter, seemingly in a bid to show how easy it is to eat for cheap during the cost of living crisis.

“Again for the doubters,” he wrote.

“6p each, just chuck on 10p worth of milk. Milk at Tesco £1.65 for 4 pints. Wait for the denial.”

11. Tories float the worst policy proposal ever

With the maths policy failing to excite voters, Sunak went back to the drawing board and it was reported that the treasury is considering a scheme to give over 50s tax breaks if they return to work.

A senior government source reportedly told The Times , who first reported the news: "The biggest challenge we are facing is how to get people back into the workforce.

"There’s a discussion in the Treasury about how to use the tax system, whether people could be given a bigger tax allowance during the first few years they are back in work."

Because older people don't get enough perks...

12. Suella Braverman's terrible choice of words

Never one to shy away from a PR disaster, Braverman attracted criticism after she had a tense interaction with a survivor of the Holocaust who challenged her on her language used around immigration.

Back in October Braverman was accused of “putting lives at risk” with claims of a “migrant invasion” – especially given there was a firebomb attack on a Dover immigration centre the day before.

"When I hear you using words against refugees like ‘swarms’ and an ‘invasion’, I am reminded of the language used to dehumanise and justify the murder of my family, and millions of others," the unnamed woman said.

“Why do you find the need to use that kind of language?” she asked.

Braverman responded by saying she “won’t apologise for the language that I’ve used” to “demonstrate the scale of the problem” around immigration.

And footage of the conversation circulated on Twitter, with people condemning Braverman for her choice of language


Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Fiona Bruce says Tory's NHS stats 'don't look so good' in awkward Question Time moment

BBC Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce said a Conservative claim of record spending on the NHS “doesn’t look so good” in an excruciating moment on the show.Health minister Will Quince was shown a graphic using Institute of Fiscal Studies data suggesting NHS spending between 1955-56 and 2019-20 increased by an average of 4 per cent – but the annual rise has been below that for all but one year since 2010.Bruce said: “Let’s just look at a graph looking at funding of the NHS. This will be familiar to you, in terms of where funding was for the NHS before...
Indy100

Marginal Tory seats reportedly told to ditch ‘levelling up’ - we have some alternatives

Let’s face it: many of us haven’t the faintest idea exactly what “levelling up” entails beyond perhaps a vague notion of improving opportunities across the UK. Thankfully, Tory MPs in marginal seats are reportedly being encouraged to ditch the lingo from the Boris Johnson premiership because “no one knows what it actually means”.Introduced in Mr Johnson’s 2019 manifesto which saw his Conservative Party secure a significant parliamentary majority, ‘levelling up’ appeared to relate to “spreading opportunity across the whole United Kingdom”.Opportunity, that is, not coronavirus – that was in the months and years to come.In September 2021, the fairly normal-sounding...
Indy100

Who won today's PMQs? Starmer tells Sunak to ‘apologise for lethal chaos’

It’s that time again, and the biggest figures in British politics were back in the Commons for another PMQs.After things got back to usual again last week following the Christmas break, Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer were at loggerheads once again inside the chamber.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterLast week saw Starmer accuse the Tories of ’breaking the NHS’, and the latest head-to-head saw Starmer challenge the PM on ongoing strikes and issues with the health service once again. But who came out on top? Here’s what happened.Starmer - “If someone calls 999 now, when would an ambulance...
Indy100

Liz Truss's short-lived 'Jenga podium' cost you a lot of money

Remember Liz Truss? The prime minister we had for like two minutes who crashed the economy with her catastrophic mini-budget?Blink and you may have missed her but another disastrous financial impact of her short tenure has just dropped.Yep, the Jenga tower like podium she used to deliver her few speeches, including one in which it rained so heavily someone had to pop a bin bag over it, cost taxpayers £4,175, it has emerged.Every PM gets to choose their own podium and Truss had two, one paid for by the Conservative party and the other paid for by the government, the...
Indy100

Here's how Keir Starmer has just snubbed Jeremy Corbyn

Keir Starmer has just snubbed the former leader of the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, without even drawing breath.In a quickfire round of questions answered during an interview with the News Agents podcast, the Labour leader slammed his predecessor by saying he'd rather sit next to Piers Morgan, of all people, at a football game.Host Jon Sopel had said: "You're an Arsenal fan. I'm going to give you the names of two diehard Arsenal fans and you've got to choose who you'd rather sit next to, Piers Morgan or Jeremy Corbyn?""Piers Morgan," Starmer immediately replied and Sopel and co-host Emily Maitlis...
Indy100

Rishi Sunak becomes first person to break law as both chancellor and prime minister

He promised to be a safe pair of hands after the chaos of Boris Johnson's premiership - but Rishi Sunak has already notched up an unwanted new achievement.After posting a social media video of himself speaking from the back of a moving vehicle, he's been slapped with a fixed penalty notice for not wearing a seatbelt.A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said on Friday: "You will be aware that a video has been circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire."After looking into this matter, we have...
Indy100

Why is Tory MP Lee Anderson called '30p Lee?

Everyone's least favourite Tory MP is back in the news.This time its because he used one of his members of staff to try and make a point about the cost of living and food banks. In a tweet, which soon spiralled out of control, he introduced his followers to a woman called Katy who works for him in his constituency of Ashfield.Anderson wrote: "She [Katy] is single & earns less than 30k, rents a room for £775pcm in Central London, has student debt, £120 a month on travelling to work saves money every month, goes on foreign holidays & does...
Indy100

Lee Anderson boasted about how little his staff is paid and it completely backfired

Clearly a glutton for online punishment, Lee Anderson is doubling down on his horrendous cost of living take - this time with an unusual anecdote about one of his members of staff.Posting on Twitter, the MP who has previously attracted scorn for telling people to eat knock-off Weetabix to deal with rising inflation and has also claimed that “generation after generation” of people “cannot budget” or make meals properly, shared a photo of his staffer named Katy."Katy works for me," he wrote. "She is single & earns less than 30k, rents a room for £775pcm in Central London, has student...
Indy100

Boris Johnson was chased through Davos for a solid minute by Sky News reporter

An opportunity to speak with Boris Johnson turned into a minute-long chase for a Sky News reporter at the World Economic Forum.In Davos, Switzerland, the former UK Prime Minister made an appearance Thursday morning to speak about the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. His appearance led to questions from the press who pointed out that the current PM, Rishi Sunak did not appear at Davos. The World Economic Forum, also known as Davos, is an annual event where political leaders, business leaders, investors, celebrities, and more gather to discuss ongoing global issues. Davos is often criticized for its elitism.Sign up for our...
Indy100

Tory MP Lee Anderson now wants to take on anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray in a boxing match

The embarrassing and ridiculous lengths Tory MP Lee Anderson will go to in order to make a political point is truly a sight to behold, and his latest comments have seen him challenge prominent anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray to a boxing match.Yes, really.The Ashfield MP, branded ‘30p Lee’ by critics after his comments on food bank users, has previously attracted attention for ‘condescending’ tweets about the cost of living, attempting to roast a person’s Twitter following only to end up boosting it instead, and sharing personal details about a parliamentary staffer in order to make a political point.Now, the Conservative...
Indy100

Jacinda Ardern's greatest moments as she resigns as New Zealand PM

Jacinda Ardern has surprised New Zealanders and political pundits around the world by announcing her resignation as the country’s Prime Minister.The progressive leader of the Labour Party has been an icon to many during her time in the job, but she has now confirmed she will step down on 7 February.The 42-year-old said during the party’s annual caucus meeting that she “no longer had enough in the tank” to do the job before saying “It’s time.”Ardern was first elected in 2017 and went on to win a landslide victory in 2020. She announced she will continue as member of parliament...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy