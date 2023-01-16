Read full article on original website
The Wildcat returns for his 26th NFL season in The Post. Including the 1997-2022 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s record in print stands at 624-582 (53.87 percent) against the spread. Saturday Jacksonville Jaguars (+8.5) over KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Fresh from their week off after winning their conference, the Chiefs and mighty Master Patrick Mahomes figure to proceed in a confident mood. We don’t look for a collapse here, though can see this winding up closer than many might prefer vs. the precocious Jags led by Trevor Lawrence. K.C. might well glide by in a non-cover in the 23-17 range. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes New York Giants (+7.5) over PHILADELPHIA EAGLES Having finally broken through after enduring years of issues, Big Blue may at last be ready to take the next step and win in Philadelphia. The Giants have thrived on 2022’s successes behind RB Saquon Barkley and QB Daniel Jones. As the defense carries on bravely, this is well within reach, especially with the head start. Maintaining their confidence at its sustained level, let’s call it Giants, 27-24. Last week: 0-2 Season: 17-19-1
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis released from hospital, family says
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis was discharged from a Florida hospital on Thursday after rescuing his children from drowning in the Gulf of Mexico earlier this month, his sister and girlfriend wrote on social media. Hillis, who turned 37 on Saturday, was a seven-year NFL...
Ed Reed won't coach Bethune-Cookman as negotiations fail
Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed said he will not be the new head coach at Bethune-Cookman because the "university won't be ratifying" his contract after weeks of negotiations.
Ed Reed will not become the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman after all. The Hall of Fame safety announced Saturday
WNBA trade: Sparks acquire Dearica Hamby from Aces, will miss time for pregnancy
WNBA free agency opened at midnight and is already off to an interesting start after the league announced that former Las Vegas Aces WNBA champion would be traded to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday. In the trade, the Aces acquired 6-5 center Amanda Zahui B. from the Sparks. In...
