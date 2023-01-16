Read full article on original website
Related
Late Brighton goal clinches draw at Leicester in EPL
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Brighton scored two minutes from time to draw at Leicester 2-2 and maintain its assault on the English Premier League top five on Saturday. The Seagulls missed the chance to move into the top five but climbed to sixth. Substitute Evan Ferguson headed in Pervis...
Soccer-Teen Ferguson scores late for Brighton in 2-2 draw with Leicester
LEICESTER, England, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Teenage striker Evan Ferguson came to the rescue for Brighton & Hove Albion by netting a late equaliser to give his side a 2-2 draw against Leicester City in a pulsating Premier League clash on Saturday.
Comments / 0