Ten years ago, on Jan. 18, 2013, two men broke into the home of a Hilltown Township family. When they left, Joseph Canazaro was dead. The search continues for those responsible for his murder. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Hilltown Township Police Department continue to investigate the murder of Canazaro, 48, and are asking for the public’s help for information.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO