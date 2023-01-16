Rutherford, NJ - Games as this occur more frequently than not. And not just in New Jersey. On Wednesday evening St. Mary defeated Wallington 72-14 in a boy’s contest at the George Vuyosevich Gymnasium in Rutherford. Naturally, a game as this is not easy on the coach of the team on the short end. On the other hand it can be difficult for the coach on the winning side.

