This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.
Jersey-style Blasphemy: Locals Name NJ’s Most Overrated Attraction — Do You Agree?
A survey of thousands of people conducted by a website has determined what is each state's most overrated attraction -- and New Jersey's is something that we all know and love. The Jersey Shore. Yes, this survey found the shore (all of it?) is the most overrated thing in the...
Report: 2 Regal Cinemas in NJ Among 39 Closing Across the Country
A published report says two Regal Cinemas locations in New Jersey are among 39 across the country that will be shutting down over the next few months. Business Insider reports the news comes after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Cineworld's troubles began as debts mounted...
Hammonton, NJ Cannoli Among 12 Best in All New Jersey
Growing up in an Italian area, family and food were a big part of life. Having dinner at a friend's house might mean a big plate of meatballs covered in sauce or perhaps a piping hot tomato pie. Of course, all meals ended with something sweet. In most cases, that...
This Amazing Eatery Has Been Named New Jersey’s Top Bucket List Restaurant
If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named One Of The Best In America
We all know that there are some amazing restaurants in every corner of New Jersey, but one, in particular, has been placed among the best in the entire nation. It is high enough praise and a big enough honor to be named among the best restaurants in New Jersey since the Garden State is a mecca of amazing eateries.
Why do we in NJ call them Bennys? Here are the 8 most popular theories
There are a few theories about the origins of the term "Benny" as a slang term for out-of-town tourists to the New Jersey shore. If you thought you knew the exact origin story of the term, I got news for you. There are plenty of people who disagree with you.
New Jersey’s most popular soda is one you might not expect
All around the country, soda still remains a popular beverage choice and is often seen as a part of the American diet. According to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, soda accounted for 7.5% of the total caloric intake for Americans in 2017. This confirms...
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
Delicious New Jersey Deli Gets Praised as One of the Best in America
There are certain things that we take very seriously in New Jersey. When it comes to food, don't mess with our Italian, diner cuisine, bagels, or subs. Yes, I said subs. You may call them hoagies depending on where in New Jersey you live. I truly believe that the best...
Why Didn’t I Know New Jersey Had These 6 Beautiful Waterfalls
Is a winter hike in the future, you might want to check out one of these beautiful waterfalls right here in New Jersey. In the spring and summer, we look for places to cool off in the heat. We'll be doing that again soon. Spring and summer will be here before we know it. But, so many listeners tell me that they look for somewhere to hike in the winter.
Want a Snowy Getaway in New Jersey, Try This Snowy NJ Town
We did just see some snow in Ocean County over the weekend. For snow lovers, this winter has been a rather warm one, so far with more rain than snow. Some parts of New Jersey see snow more than they see rain. This state is so strange because even in...
APPROVED: Habit Burger Grill’s Coming Soon to Hamilton, NJ
Great news for burger lovers. Mercer County's about to get its second Habit Burger Grill and it's going to be in Hamilton Township. TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville is reporting Hamilton's Zoning Board of Adjustment approved the plans during last week's meeting. The new Habit Burger Grill will be constructed in the Hamilton...
Tragedy in Hazlet – NJ top news for Monday
Top NJ news stories for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Eric Scott has this morning's top news on New Jersey's First News. Protect yourself as a new wave of text message scams is hitting New Jersey. ⬛ Dead Whale. It appears a ship hit and killed the Humpback Whale that washed...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
NJ to Consider Whether Black Residents Get Reparation Payments For Slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
NJ weather: Three storm systems to watch over the next week
We have passed the midpoint of January. The "dead of winter" — the average coldest part of the year — starts next week. Meanwhile, sunsets are starting to creep past 5 p.m. Only 156 days until the Summer Solstice. New Jersey faces a mix of quiet and inclement...
Cops Look For Suspects Who Robbed Steakouts Bar in Pittsgrove Twp NJ
New Jersey State Police are looking for help in identifying two suspects caught on camera burglarizing a popular sports bar in Pittsgrove Township, New Jersey. State Police say their Bridgeton Station is investigating the break-in and burglary of Steakouts Sports Bar on Harding Highway (Route 40) that happened in the early morning hours of January 3, 2023.
NJ police honor Black girl who had cops called on her for killing lanternflies
MONTCLAIR — A 9-year-old Black girl was celebrated by local and state officials after her mother said she had been racially profiled by a white neighbor while trying to get rid of spotted lanternflies last year. State Attorney General Matt Platkin joined the Montclair Police Department on Friday for...
Exciting, new premium store is open at Freehold Raceway Mall
You don't get this kind of news every day. There are actually stores that are opening in Monmouth County. The number one request is consistent. Many have been begging for a Cracker Barrel to open in Monmouth and Ocean for a very long time. Over at Freehold Raceway Mall there...
