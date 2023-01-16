Read full article on original website
Moon-Walking Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Again at 93
Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!!. Buzz tied the knot Friday night with his beautiful longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, who is 63. Here's how Buzz described the happy occasion ...“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by...
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
'He'd Be So Touched If They Would Come': David Crosby Planned His Own Funeral In Hopes His Estranged Bandmates Attend
Rock icon David Crosby was so sure he was dying that the Mr. Spaceman singer planned his own funeral years before his death — and desperately hoped his estranged Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young bandmates would bury the hatchet and attend, RadarOnline.com has learned. Crosby's death was announced on Thursday. He was 81 years old.The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer hadn't spoken to Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young in years, but had the desire to mend fences in recent years."David can be brash and arrogant, but these guys still mean so much to him after...
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
