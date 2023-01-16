ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

OBITUARY: Richard Eugene “Dick” Brown

Richard Eugene “Dick” Brown, 81, of Union City, passed away at home Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A funeral service celebrating Dick’s life will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Interment with military honors will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Union City.
UNION CITY, MI

