AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Billionaire Mat Ishbia makes strong first impression attending first Phoenix Suns game

Ish Wainright hoped Mat Ishbia enjoyed Thursday’s Suns game and didn’t need medical attention afterward. “Hope he didn’t have a heart attack or anything like that,” the Suns two-way player joked after Friday’s practice. “It was cool having him there.” Sitting courtside, Ishbia watched the Suns build a 24-point lead against Brooklyn and fight...
