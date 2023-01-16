Read full article on original website
Stateside: Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
What do teachers do when students have trouble regulating their emotions? In some Michigan schools, last resort-practices might include physical restraint or isolating the student. But these seclusion and restraint tactics have proven dangerous, and in some instances, fatal. Reporter Lily Altavena joined us to discuss her investigation into the...
Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
Today on Stateside, an update on the status of children’s hospitals and pediatric hospital wards across the state amid a surge of respiratory viruses. Plus, a writer who is working to catalog UFO sightings in Michigan dished on her recent book. Then, we spoke with State Senator Jeff Irwin about the state's ban on plastic bag bans. To wrap up, Brooklyn-based artist Robin Frohardt spoke about her installation "Plastic Bag Store," and the statement that it makes on single use plastics in our society.
Stateside Podcast: A tapestry of Black stories
Tapestry in Black is a new podcast that gives Black Michiganders a space to share their experiences in their own words. Each episode of the show is a new story, told from the perspective of someone who lived it. Season 1 features tales from the Civil Rights era from the 1960s to the early 70s.
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Stateside Podcast: Plastic bags make good art
There's a lot to think about when you're at the grocery store: your meal plans, your taste, your budget. But what about your plastic bag consumption? Brooklyn-based artist Robin Frohardt takes on the problem of single use plastics through a traveling art installation now stationed in Ann Arbor: "The Plastic Bag Store."
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Auchter's Art: Taking care of all we have
Okay, I'll admit it. Whenever I see a story about the southwestern United States and their crisis with insufficient water, I can feel smug, maybe even a bit superior. As I write this, a significant rain is lashing at my window in my Michigan home. (I mean, it's January, and it should be snow, but that's for another environmental topic.)
Petoskey stone has a rival
IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location
Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
Michigan’s Best Restaurant on the Food Network
So many of my friends are addicted to the Food Network. They simply love watching all the shows and salivating over the good eats. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of restaurants that have been featured on the network, because we simply rock. So, what’s the No. 1 best Michigan...
Things That Will Annoy Any True Michigander
Every state has things they love about their state and then there are things that residents don't like about their state. Also, giving people a platform to "complain" or "vent" is always fun. I did a Facebook survey about what things YOU the Michigander are annoyed by in Michigan. As...
Michigan shouldn’t worry about becoming a ‘climate haven’
It’s becoming almost routine to see headlines filled with dire warnings that Michigan and the Midwest are becoming a “climate haven” – a place to which people can escape from allegedly inhospitable temperatures and disappearing shorelines. The stories describe a nation plagued by worsening storms, increased droughts, colder winters, blazing summer, both higher and lower snowpacks, and a host of other environmental calamities brought on by a changing climate. But the Great Lakes region, we are told, offers shelter for those who have been displaced by the growing threat of climate chaos.
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets.
Michigan has a $9 billion dollar surplus. What’s a transformative way to use it?
New numbers are in and Michigan has a huge budget surplus. “It is an exciting and a daunting number. Nine billion dollars. I don’t think people can wrap their head around, like, how many zeros that actually is and what that means,” explains Democratic State Senator Mallory McMorrow.
West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US
Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
Stateside Podcast: MIGOP chair hopefuls & election fraud claims
This last weekend, nine candidates vying for Michigan Republican Party Chair took part in a forum in Midland. All nine endorsed false claims that the last two elections had fraudulent outcomes. Among the candidates for the top spot are some failed nominees for statewide office, including former attorney general nominee Matt DePerno and former secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo.
Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept
Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
