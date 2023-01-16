‘American Idol’ alum CJ Harris dies suddenly at 31: report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — CJ Harris, a country-soul singer who appeared on season 13 of “American Idol” has died at age 31, The Birmingham News reported.

The coroner’s office told the newspaper Harris was rushed to a Walker County, Alabama hospital in medical distress and passed away a short time later.

An autopsy was completed, but further testing was required to determine his cause of death, according to the report.

TMZ was first to report the news of Harris’ death. A family member told the tabloid he suffered a heart attack.

Harris auditioned for season 13 of “American Idol” in 2014 and wowed judges with his rendition of the Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine.”

He went on to perform “Trouble,” by LaMontagne, “Too Close” for groups, “Whipping Post” for the Final Judgment and a version of Sam Cooke’s “Bring It On Home to Me,” and placed sixth in the competition.

After his time on Idol, Harris performed with Darius Rucker at the Grand Ole Opry, and in 2019, released his first single “In Love.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.