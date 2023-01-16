ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

‘American Idol’ alum CJ Harris dies suddenly at 31: report

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQhbA_0kGQ3gvx00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — CJ Harris, a country-soul singer who appeared on season 13 of “American Idol” has died at age 31, The Birmingham News reported.

The coroner’s office told the newspaper Harris was rushed to a Walker County, Alabama hospital in medical distress and passed away a short time later.

An autopsy was completed, but further testing was required to determine his cause of death, according to the report.

TMZ was first to report the news of Harris’ death. A family member told the tabloid he suffered a heart attack.

Mother, 2 children critically injured after darting in front of SUV in Lakeland, police say

Harris auditioned for season 13 of “American Idol” in 2014 and wowed judges with his rendition of the Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine.”

He went on to perform “Trouble,” by LaMontagne, “Too Close” for groups, “Whipping Post” for the Final Judgment and a version of Sam Cooke’s “Bring It On Home to Me,” and placed sixth in the competition.

After his time on Idol, Harris performed with Darius Rucker at the Grand Ole Opry, and in 2019, released his first single “In Love.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball

NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Missing 40-year-old woman found dead in west Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death. “It is […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
WFLA

WFLA

133K+
Followers
28K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy