Manchester, CT

Manchester High pool dedication for former judge, diving champ Sunday

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
Nancy Thompson / Journal Inquirer

MANCHESTER — State and local officials will gather Sunday to dedicate and name a swimming pool at Manchester High School for federal court judge Dominic J. Squatrito, a former local diving champion who died at age 82 in 2021.

Squatrito served as a U.S. District Court judge for 10 years.

President Bill Clinton appointed him to the federal bench for the District of Connecticut in 1994. Squatrito became a semi-retired senior judge in 2004, a post he held until his death.

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

