Bessemer, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Man struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 280 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on Highway 280 in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office, the incident happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of the highway. The man was identified as 38-year-old Nicholas...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mississippi man died last night after he was hit by a car on Hwy 280 according to the Jefferson County Coroner. Nicholas Joseph Stein, 38, was in the 4600 block of US Highway 280 when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:40 p.m. He...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 66-year-old pedestrian died after she was hit by a vehicle in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified Judy Mae Sanchez. She was 66. Sanchez was hit and killed by a vehicle on January 16 at 6:28 p.m. in the 9500 block of Parkway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Talladega Police looking for missing 71-year-old man

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are asking for help locating a missing 71-year-old man. Alton D. Smith was last seen October 28, 2022. He has white/gray hair and is 6′1″ and weighs 172 pounds. Smith was driving a 2003 gold Buick Regal. The car was last seen...
TALLADEGA, AL
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Authorities searching for missing St. Clair County woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing from the Chula Vista Mountain area. Pamela Jaye, a 42-year-old white female, was seen leaving her residence in the early morning hours of January 19. She was last seen in the Tuscaloosa area near DCH Medical Center.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
31-year-old injured during shooting Fairfield

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 31-year-old was injured during a shooting in Fairfield on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 4:37 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to several reports of shots fired in the 6700 block of Forest Drive in Fairfield. “Upon arrival, they located a 31-year-old […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing person from Clay/Palmerdale area

CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say a person missing from the Clay/Palmerdale area has been located and is safe. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help in locating a person that had been missing since Tuesday.
CLAY, AL
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot at west Birmingham motel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 9-year-old girl and a 31-year-old father were both shot Friday evening at a motel in the western part of the city, according to officials from the Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Fire & Rescue. Police and Fire & Rescue officials say they responded to the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Police looking for second suspect in killing of Dwaine Thomas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a Carver High School student. Derrick Michael Stone, Jr., a 20-year-old Black male from Birmingham, is wanted on capital murder charges in the death of Dwaine Thomas.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
New Alabaster police station nearing completion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The new Alabaster police station is rounding the corner and getting closer to the finish line. Alabaster city leaders say this is a project they have been working on for quite some time and it was important for them to create an inviting space for the public and the officers.
ALABASTER, AL
‘Fortified roofs’ recommended for homes frequently hit by storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in an area that’s hit frequently by heavy storms and tornadoes, you may want to look into getting a roof upgrade. A fortified roof is an upgraded system from a regular roof. It better protects both your roof and your home from storm-related damages, something many people experienced from the tornadoes one week ago.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa VA sends call out to help Selma storm survivors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA worked Thursday to help veterans in Selma following last week’s devastating tornado. Bryan Henry is On Your Side with how you can get involved. The VA system in Alabama is all connected and on Friday the VA outpatient clinic in Selma will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shooting reported in Fairfield Thursday morning

FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Fairfield Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Forest Drive at 4:37 a.m. They found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
FAIRFIELD, AL
Walker Co. shooting suspects arrested following manhunt

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Corey Mahaffey in Hartselle, Alabama. The juvenile male suspect facing charges is also in custody according to the WCSO. WCSO will hold a press conference Monday at 2 p.m. about Thursday’s shooting. Original story: The...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Grant helps Pelham clean up Cahaba Valley Creek

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cahaba Valley Creek in Pelham is now clean and free of debris after the area was hit with a tornado and then flooding that littered the creek in 2021. Before the creek was cleaned up, city officials say they couldn’t even hear the water flowing...
PELHAM, AL

