Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Man struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 280 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on Highway 280 in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office, the incident happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of the highway. The man was identified as 38-year-old Nicholas...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mississippi man died last night after he was hit by a car on Hwy 280 according to the Jefferson County Coroner. Nicholas Joseph Stein, 38, was in the 4600 block of US Highway 280 when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:40 p.m. He...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 66-year-old pedestrian died after she was hit by a vehicle in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified Judy Mae Sanchez. She was 66. Sanchez was hit and killed by a vehicle on January 16 at 6:28 p.m. in the 9500 block of Parkway...
wbrc.com
Talladega Police looking for missing 71-year-old man
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are asking for help locating a missing 71-year-old man. Alton D. Smith was last seen October 28, 2022. He has white/gray hair and is 6′1″ and weighs 172 pounds. Smith was driving a 2003 gold Buick Regal. The car was last seen...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
wbrc.com
Authorities searching for missing St. Clair County woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing from the Chula Vista Mountain area. Pamela Jaye, a 42-year-old white female, was seen leaving her residence in the early morning hours of January 19. She was last seen in the Tuscaloosa area near DCH Medical Center.
wbrc.com
Victim identified in deadly shooting near Jefferson/Walker Co. line, manhunt underway
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The person killed in yesterday’s early morning shooting in Walker County has been identified. Friday, the coroner identified the man as 32-year-old Matthew Perrigin of Quinton. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says warrants have been issued for two individuals. Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36, of...
wbrc.com
Pilot veers off runway, landing near Pell City Country Club
ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The pilot of small plane single-engine Mooney M20 veered off the runway and hit a fence during takeoff at St. Clair County Airport, according to the FAA. According to the FAA, the incident happened Friday, Jan. 20 around 1 p.m. The pilot was the...
31-year-old injured during shooting Fairfield
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 31-year-old was injured during a shooting in Fairfield on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 4:37 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to several reports of shots fired in the 6700 block of Forest Drive in Fairfield. “Upon arrival, they located a 31-year-old […]
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing person from Clay/Palmerdale area
CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say a person missing from the Clay/Palmerdale area has been located and is safe. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help in locating a person that had been missing since Tuesday.
wbrc.com
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot at west Birmingham motel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 9-year-old girl and a 31-year-old father were both shot Friday evening at a motel in the western part of the city, according to officials from the Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Fire & Rescue. Police and Fire & Rescue officials say they responded to the...
Bessemer man killed after his vehicle was struck by Amtrak passenger train
From The Tribune staff reports LIPSCOMB — A Bessemer man was killed after his vehicle was struck by an Amtrak passenger train on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 1:16 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 56-year-old Leslie Thomas III was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle struck by an Amtrak […]
wbrc.com
Police looking for second suspect in killing of Dwaine Thomas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a Carver High School student. Derrick Michael Stone, Jr., a 20-year-old Black male from Birmingham, is wanted on capital murder charges in the death of Dwaine Thomas.
wbrc.com
New Alabaster police station nearing completion
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The new Alabaster police station is rounding the corner and getting closer to the finish line. Alabaster city leaders say this is a project they have been working on for quite some time and it was important for them to create an inviting space for the public and the officers.
wbrc.com
‘Fortified roofs’ recommended for homes frequently hit by storms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in an area that’s hit frequently by heavy storms and tornadoes, you may want to look into getting a roof upgrade. A fortified roof is an upgraded system from a regular roof. It better protects both your roof and your home from storm-related damages, something many people experienced from the tornadoes one week ago.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa VA sends call out to help Selma storm survivors
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA worked Thursday to help veterans in Selma following last week’s devastating tornado. Bryan Henry is On Your Side with how you can get involved. The VA system in Alabama is all connected and on Friday the VA outpatient clinic in Selma will...
Police Searching for 13-Year-Old Missing from Tuscaloosa Walmart
State and local law enforcement are asking for help locating a 13-year-old who was last seen at the Walmart Supercenter on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Alerts were sent to mobile devices in Tuscaloosa shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, asking for help finding 13-year-old Jakeeian Henderson. Henderson is described as wearing...
wvtm13.com
Shooting reported in Fairfield Thursday morning
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Fairfield Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Forest Drive at 4:37 a.m. They found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
wbrc.com
Walker Co. shooting suspects arrested following manhunt
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Corey Mahaffey in Hartselle, Alabama. The juvenile male suspect facing charges is also in custody according to the WCSO. WCSO will hold a press conference Monday at 2 p.m. about Thursday’s shooting. Original story: The...
wbrc.com
Grant helps Pelham clean up Cahaba Valley Creek
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cahaba Valley Creek in Pelham is now clean and free of debris after the area was hit with a tornado and then flooding that littered the creek in 2021. Before the creek was cleaned up, city officials say they couldn’t even hear the water flowing...
Comments / 0