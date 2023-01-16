Read full article on original website
mainstreetmaury.com
Backcourt duo of Lewis, Montgomery helps Independence basketball continue hot streak
FRANKLIN – Tylan Lewis and Jett Montgomery don’t worry about who runs the point or who takes the shots. The Independence basketball guards let the flow of the game dictate their roles. More from this section. PHOTOS: Independence boys basketball beats Franklin 63-40 PHOTOS: Independence girls basketball tops...
mainstreetmaury.com
Top-10 trip to Richland takes toll on Culleoka in District 10-1A play
Richland’s offensive versatility showed up early in Friday’s District 10-1A contest against visiting Culleoka. On consecutive possessions in the opening period, Gage Kirk and Luke Jones – at 6-5 each, the Raiders’ two tallest players – drained 3-pointers to help the seventh-ranked hosts to a 10-point cushion less than six minutes into the matchup.
After Hours at a Buc-ee’s in Athens: The Refuge for an Emotionally Strained Team
The Crimson Tide’s flight plans back to Tuscaloosa after its win at Vanderbilt were canceled — but it was a blessing in disguise.
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green family found dead in Alabama, Tennessee homes in apparent murder-suicide
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of a family of four who were found dead in two separate locations: A home on Chelle Mill Lane in Hazel Green, and an address in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The sheriff's office said deputies were called to do a welfare check about...
After decades along I-65, the future of Alabama's rest stop rocket is uncertain
You don't exactly need the exit number to remember how to find Alabama's Welcome Center, located just over the line from Tennessee.
Centre Daily
Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say
Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
Railroad bridge damaged in Decatur, will impact freight service
Train services are on pause in Decatur after some damage to a bridge crossing the Tennessee River.
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
fox17.com
Two kids dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Murfreesboro home
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Thursday morning in a Murfreesboro home. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) report that an Alabama man allegedly shot and killed his two kids before committing suicide. The shooter has been identified as 46-year-old Jamie Lepore of Hazel Green,...
WAAY-TV
Friends mourning young Madison County racer killed in murder-suicide
Sean LePore was found dead Thursday with his little brother, Jessie, and their father. Their mother, Jennifer, was found dead in another home.
Hazel Green mom, dad, two young sons dead in possible murder-suicide
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, when her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
WSMV
I-24 reopens in Murfreesboro after man shoots himself, walks around with gun
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man shot who shot himself in the face after arguing with his girlfriend has been taken to a Nashville hospital, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night. The sheriff’s office said Deviset Patton, 41, of Nashville, was in the car with his girlfriend...
Two sent to hospital after accident near Pulaski Pike
Huntsville Emergency Medical Service Inc. (HEMSI) says two people were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a wreck on Stringfield Road.
WTVCFOX
Report: Rusting NASA rocket at Tennessee-Alabama border could soon be coming down
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WZTV) — An iconic symbol at the Tennessee-Alabama border off Interstate 65 could soon be taken down, according to a recent report. The NASA rocket at Alabama's closed welcome center in Huntsville has been a familiar landmark to traveling Tennesseans for decades. But the Saturn 1B rocket...
WTHR
Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on Indiana interstate
SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
WAAY-TV
Madison County man dies week after motorcycle, SUV crash
A Hazel Green man died Tuesday from injuries he received in a wreck a week ago. Coty S. Blackburn, 22, was on a 1994 Honda CBR-600 motorcycle and crashed into an SUV about 6:20 p.m. Jan. 10, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was pronounced dead at the...
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
