Fayetteville, TN

mainstreetmaury.com

Top-10 trip to Richland takes toll on Culleoka in District 10-1A play

Richland’s offensive versatility showed up early in Friday’s District 10-1A contest against visiting Culleoka. On consecutive possessions in the opening period, Gage Kirk and Luke Jones – at 6-5 each, the Raiders’ two tallest players – drained 3-pointers to help the seventh-ranked hosts to a 10-point cushion less than six minutes into the matchup.
CULLEOKA, TN
Centre Daily

Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say

Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
ALABAMA STATE
fox17.com

Two kids dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Murfreesboro home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Thursday morning in a Murfreesboro home. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) report that an Alabama man allegedly shot and killed his two kids before committing suicide. The shooter has been identified as 46-year-old Jamie Lepore of Hazel Green,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WTHR

Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on Indiana interstate

SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County man dies week after motorcycle, SUV crash

A Hazel Green man died Tuesday from injuries he received in a wreck a week ago. Coty S. Blackburn, 22, was on a 1994 Honda CBR-600 motorcycle and crashed into an SUV about 6:20 p.m. Jan. 10, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was pronounced dead at the...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

