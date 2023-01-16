Read full article on original website
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Burt Reynolds Said 1 Previous Co-Star Tried to Destroy His Career on ‘Riverboat’ Set
Actor Burt Reynolds starred on 'Riverboat' before securing his role on 'Gunsmoke,' where a co-star tried to sabotage him on the set.
Bustle
Eddie Murphy’s Net Worth Is No Joke — He Makes 8 Figures Per Movie
Eddie Murphy is one of the most recognizable faces — and voices — in comedy. A trailblazer who started his career at just 19 years old, Murphy’s filmography has given him commercial and critical success with projects like Boomerang, Dr. Doolittle, and Dreamgirls under his belt. His contributions to film will be recognized at the 2023 Golden Globes where he’ll receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Recent honorees have included Jane Fonda, Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, and Denzel Washington.
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’
Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
buzzfeednews.com
Seth Rogen Recalled The “Very Loaded Moment” In 2006 When Tom Cruise Apparently Tried To Convince Him And Judd Apatow To Join Scientology In A Resurfaced Clip
In case you missed it, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself at the center of controversy this week after Jerrod Carmichael made a joke about Scientology while hosting the Golden Globes on Tuesday night. At one point during the broadcast, Jerrod emerged onstage carrying three Golden Globe statuettes. #GoldenGlobes host Jerrod...
Kevin Costner's Dad Thought Yellowstone Was Going To Ruin His Son's Career
Given Kevin Costner's longstanding association with the Western genre, which has seen him play the likes of Wyatt Earp and appear in everything from "Dances with Wolves" to "Silverado" (per IMDb), it just makes sense that he's starring as ranching family patriarch John Dutton in "Yellowstone." It's also appropriate that he's earning praise for his work as Dutton.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus: My dad said I was ‘too big, too broad’ in early ‘SNL’ sketch
Julia Louis-Dreyfus recalled feeling “devastated” when her late father body-shamed her over one of her first “Saturday Night Live” sketches. The comedian, 62, revealed in an interview published Tuesday that her billionaire dad, Gérard Louis-Dreyfus, called her “too big” and “too broad” when she made her television debut at the age of 21 in 1982. “I remember him saying something really negative to me,” she told Variety. “He didn’t handle it properly, and he wasn’t gentle. His complaint was that I was too big, too broad. I was devastated by that.” Gerard — a French-American businessman, also known as Gérard, whose net worth Forbes...
musictimes.com
Kid Rock Now 2023: Age, Net Worth + What He Did to Tommy Lee For Pamela Anderson
Kid Rock is a multi-instrumentalist, music producer, and actor. He's one of the most successful ones out there, with a $150 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kid Rock is renowned for his genre-defying music, which often incorporates rock, hip-hop, and country elements. Kid Rock has complete control...
‘Gunsmoke’: How Much Money James Arness Made Playing Matt Dillon on the ‘Most Perennially Profitable’ Show Ever
Here's a look at how much actor James Arness made off of 'Gunsmoke,' which ran a staggering 20 seasons long.
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Holly Madison Has Earned a Big Net Worth Since Her Playboy Days: How She Makes Money
She does it all! Holly Madison has earned a massive net worth — and her bank account keeps growing over a decade after leaving Playboy. Keep reading to see how she makes money today. What Is Holly Madison’s Net Worth?. The model’s net worth is estimated to be...
Why Paul Stanley Rejected Bandit Makeup After a Month
Paul Stanley recalled the time he dabbled with a different mask before returning to his classic Starchild makeup after less than a month. The Kiss co-founder is known to have appeared as a character known as the Bandit on three occasions, the first on Dec. 31, 1973, and the last on Jan. 26, 1974. In a recent interview with Yahoo, he explained the change had come about after a discussion with Neil Bogart, the band’s first record label boss, after they cut a deal with Casablanca Records in November 1973.
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon's latest rom-com "Your Place Or Mine" comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."
Rock’s Most Hated Records
First off, let's point out the difference between a list of Rock's Worst Records and Rock's Most Hated Records. There's crossover between them, for sure, as you'll see in our above list of Rock's Most Hated Records, but there's a special place for records that aren't just bad but totally despised too.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Joe Rogan ate hallucinogenic honey as guest revealed terrifying side effects
Joe Rogan has never shied away from trying new things, and he didn’t let a list of potentially terrifying side effects get in the way of trying hallucinogenic honey on his show.The podcast host has spoken about psychedelic drugs before and even described himself as a "psychedelic adventurer".Things took a turn for the trippy during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience which featured Will Sonbuchner, also known as Sonny Side, who is best known for the Best Ever Food Review Show YouTube channel.During the interview, Sonbuchner revealed he’d brought Rogan a jar of a local delicacy from Nepal...
Collider
David Duchovny Reveals How Quentin Tarantino Rejected Him During His ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Audition
Reservoir Dogs almost looked very different, as David Duchovny auditioned to be part of Quentin Tarantino’s feature directorial debut. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub with Duchovny and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for You People, the star also revealed how Tarantino gave him the best rejection of his life.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Madonna Once Explained Why She Didn’t Have a Successful Acting Career
Madonna once admitted she wasn’t too proud of her acting career, especially in comparison to the heights she’d reached doing music.
