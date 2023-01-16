Windy Bee is one of the rarest and most sought-after Event Bees in the Bee Swarm Simulator. It is mainly because of its ability to produce a lot of honey quickly and the various farming perks it brings to the table. To get the fabled Windy bee in Bee Swarm Simulator, you need to give Spirit Petal and Cloud Vials as an offering to the Wind Shrine.

