Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Bengals a Close Game? ‘Zero Chance!’ Argues Ex All-Pro Eric Weddle
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in a highly anticipated AFC Divisional round matchup ... but not everybody's buying into the hype. Former Super Bowl champion and six-time All-Pro safety Eric Weddle, who spent three years with the Bengals' AFC North...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Sean Payton Came Away ‘Impressed’ by Broncos Ownership
The Denver Broncos are one day removed from interviewing former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for the team's head-coaching vacancy. Very little buzz has emerged since Denver's palaver with Payton, but on Wednesday, NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan provided some feedback for Broncos Country to sink its teeth into. "The...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Scouting Report: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon
The Pittsburgh Steelers could bring a hard-hitting, true-blooded cornerback to their secondary this NFL Draft. Originally an unheralded recruit out of Pensacola, Florida, Devon Witherspoon enrolled at Illinois late in the process. He didn't need too much time getting up to speed, starting a handful of games as a freshman, with his role growing larger as each season passed.
Tri-City Herald
Tony Dungy Under Fire After Damar Hamlin Remarks, Liter Box Tweet
PITTSBURGH -- Fans are not pleased with former Pittsburgh Steelers player and Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy after he used Damar Hamlin to push an anti-abortion agenda during a March of Life in Washington, D.C. Dungy spoke to a crowd during the march this past weekend and used former Pitt...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft: Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson Out To Prove Worth And Health
Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson has been a very familiar name for some time now in NFL Draft circles. His hype has dulled down over the last couple of years after being looked at as the next great Irish offensive lineman early in his career. With eyes set...
Tri-City Herald
Aaron Glenn Will Interview with Arizona Cardinals In Person
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will reportedly interview with the Arizona Cardinals in person on Saturday. After four seasons in Arizona, owner Michael Bidwell made the decision to part ways with previous head coach Kliff Kingsbury. "We all thought over the last three seasons or the prior three seasons...
Tri-City Herald
Bills Thursday Injury Report vs. Bengals; Jordan Poyer OUT, Dane Jackson Back?
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Jackson had been listed as day-to-day by coach Sean McDermott after suffering the knee injury in the AFC Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, but he appears to be on track to play against Cincinnati on Sunday. Poyer was limited in Wednesday's walk-through,...
Tri-City Herald
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
The Las Vegas Raiders are officially moving on from their long standing franchise quarterback Derek Carr, and may have to look into the 2023 NFL Draft to find its replacement. Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and staff will be tasked this offseason to find players to improve a roster that finished with a 6-11 record this season.
Tri-City Herald
NFL DFS Picks for Saturday’s Divisional Playoffs
Saturday’s NFL DFS slate has only two games, but there are still plenty of ways to build a winning lineup. The first of Saturday’s two matchups features the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional playoffs. They will meet up at Arrowhead in a game with the highest expected total of the week according to SI Sportsbook. The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes will be rested coming off a bye and should be able to continue their offensive dominance. The Chiefs averaged 29.2 points per game during the regular season and ranked No. 1 in the NFL. The Jaguars allowed the eighth-most points to QBs this season, and Mahomes should have success on Saturday. Expect all pass-catchers to be in play, and look for pass-catching RB Jerick McKinnon to be successful, as Jacksonville allowed an 82.1% catch rate to running backs during the regular season. For Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence and his pass-catchers could also have a big day as the Chiefs allowed the most passing TDs during the regular season (33). The Jaguars will also likely lean on Travis Etienne, who has now 80-plus yards in four of his last five games.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Announces 2023 International Games; Falcons Heading Overseas?
The NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 regular season. The Bills and the Titans will each play a game at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars will also being playing in...
Comments / 0