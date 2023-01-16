Read full article on original website
Gold Rush's Bree Harrison Doubles Down On The Authenticity Of The Show
Reality TV shows sometimes have a more challenging road ahead in winning over fans than some scripted peers. Not only does a reality show have to have an intriguing premise or cast, but by definition of its genre, it also bears the added responsibility of being authentic. Sometimes this is a nonissue as we encounter reality shows that are actually real and captivate viewers, like "Deadliest Catch" or "The First 48." But when it comes to Discovery's hit show, "Gold Rush," questions about its authenticity still pop up from time to time.
Working With Geologists Gives Gold Rush Star Rick Ness A Leg Up In More Ways Than One
As inflation continues to skyrocket across the globe, "Gold Rush" is the kind of show that just about anyone can relate to. The series' first season began with 6 men from Sandy, Oregon, who decide to try their luck as gold prospectors, despite their total lack of experience, due to the fact that they've all lost their jobs as a result of economic conditions.
Leonard Nimoy Credits An Unlikely Partner For The Star Trek Craze
If you say the name Leonard Nimoy, the logical but lovable Spock invariably comes to mind, especially for die-hard "Star Trek" devotees, aka Trekkies. Nimoy and Spock are quintessentially linked to science fiction, and both are household names now thanks to the success of the "Trek" franchise. However, until he won the role of Spock, Nimoy was just another struggling actor lumbering from job to job, telling CBS Sunday Morning in 2005, "I hadn't had a job that lasted longer than two weeks in 15 years."
Cobra Kai To Land Its Final Crane Kick With Season 6 (& Why It's The Right Time)
Back in the spring of 2018, a little-known "Originals" section of YouTube gained attention thanks to "Cobra Kai," a show which continued "The Karate Kid" saga over three decades later. As influential as the first three movies in the franchise had become, the first season of "Cobra Kai" brought new attention because it focused heavily on Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) — a former villain who mellowed with the passage of time. The back and forth between Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) defined the appeal of the early seasons, with characters both old and new making the show gripping and exciting as it unfolded. Each new character unique to the program has even inspired polls to determine which player deserves their own spin-off.
NCIS: Los Angeles Will End After Season 14
"NCIS" — a spin-off of the legal drama "JAG" — premiered in 2003, ushering in a new era of television. Within a few short years, it had gone from a mere off-shoot title to a program that stood on its own two feet, complete with an ever-expanding fanbase to boot. While it has changed a lot in recent years, especially when it comes to the cast, "NCIS" remains a television staple — one that has launched more than a few spin-off shows of its own that have all met varying levels of success.
