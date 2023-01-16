Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Short Squeeze May Reach $30,000, Top Crypto Trader Predicts
As Bitcoin breaks out of the $21k level, many crypto analysts have begun projecting further rallies for the asset. One of the famous crypto strategists, Crypto Kaleo, recently gave a high price prediction for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Addressing his over 550,000 followers on Twitter, Kaleo says BTC is...
Sell Pressure Mounts On Bitcoin As Miners Offload More BTC
CryptoQuant data on January 20 shows an unusually sharp spike in Bitcoin miners’ outflow, an unexpected development considering the solid performance of BTC prices in the past few trading days. Miners’ Position Index (MPI) Rising. The Miners’ Position Index (MPI) is up from -0.85 registered on December 31,...
Bitcoin Price Could Top In Short Term, Why Dips Might Be Attractive
Bitcoin price is still struggling to clear the $21,500 resistance zone. BTC could correct further lower if there is a clear move below the $20,500 support zone. Bitcoin struggled to clear the $21,500 resistance zone and corrected lower. The price is trading below $21,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Bitcoin Drops To $20,700 As Miner Outflows Surge
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin miner outflows have surged, suggesting that selling from this cohort may be behind the crypto’s decline to $20,700. Bitcoin Miner Outflows Have Registered Multiple Spikes Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, on Wednesday, miners deposited 669 BTC to exchanges....
Asian Traders Behind Most Of Bitcoin’s Recent Gains, Report Reveals
Data shows most of Bitcoin’s recent gains since November 27 have been observed during Asian trading hours, according to a report. Bitcoin Saw The Most Returns During Asian Trading Hours. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, Asian trading hours saw positive cumulative BTC returns of around...
Cryptocurrency And Its Impact On Europe’s Economy
The rise of cryptocurrency has had a dramatic effect on the global economy, and Europe is no exception. With the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, European economies have seen a shift in the way money is exchanged, stored, and used. This blog post will explore the impact of cryptocurrency on Europe’s economy, as well as its potential implications for the future. We will look at how cryptocurrency affects trade, investment, and other aspects of Europe’s financial structure, as well as what benefits and drawbacks this new technology brings.
Top Decentralized and Centralized Bitcoin Mixers
Bitcoin mixers are becoming increasingly popular as more people understand the importance of maintaining their financial privacy. In general, it’s crucial to know how to pick and whether to use a centralized or decentralized mixer. When it comes to mixing coins, there are two main categories: centralized and decentralized....
What Is SingularityNET And Why Is Its AGIX Token Exploding By 116%?
The popularity of artificial intelligence applications has been growing as popular platforms like SingularityNET and ChatGPT become mainstream. With Microsoft investing $10 billion on ChatGPT, we should expect AI applications to become more mainstream in the next few years. AGIX, the native token of the SingularityNET, is capitalizing on this...
Solana (SOL) Outperforms Top Coins With 28% Gains On Weekly Chart
Solana (SOL) recovered from the slight pullback yesterday, even when the general crypto market cap dropped today. SOL which has been on an uptrend in the past week saw a 28.44% increase during this time. This increase might be due to combined economic factors and Solana’s growing utility among crypto users.
Bitcoin Bulls Hold The Line At $20,700, But Bigger Losses Are Imminent?
Bitcoin lost steam the previous day and seems poised to re-test its support levels in the coming days. The cryptocurrency rallied on the back of favorable macroeconomic winds and high upside liquidity from overleveraged short traders. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at $20,800 with a 3% loss in the...
Will Bitcoin Price Fall If Genesis Files For Bankruptcy? Here’s What We Know
After the DXY fell intra-day to a new 7-month low of 101.56 yesterday, the Bitcoin price briefly managed to tackle the key resistance zone above the $21,500 mark, reaching its highest level since September 13, 2022, at $21,650. However, the euphoria did not last long for two reasons. First, the...
Bitcoin Hits $23,000 As Crypto Market Cap Revisits $1 Trillion Mark
Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, has been crossing multiple crucial resistances since the start of the year. According to CoinGecko, the coin is now up 14% in the weekly timeframe, and trading at $23,008, making BTC break through the $22,000 and $23,000 resistance levels that have limited the crypto’s ascent.
If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum, Not Bitcoin: Dragonfly Capital
Based on the year-to-date performance and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have performed very similarly. While BTC has risen by 25.5% since the beginning of the year, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, while Ether is down by 68.9%.
Bitcoin Price Bulls In Check, Signs of Fresh Increase above $21.5K
Bitcoin price is attempting a fresh increase above the $21,200 resistance zone. BTC could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear move above the $21,500 resistance. Bitcoin corrected lower, but it found support near the $20,500 zones. The price is trading above $21,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
PrimeXBT Review 2023: Why Traders Choose The Top Margin Trading Platform
We are now well into 2023, and markets may be finally turning around, so it is once again time to start looking for suitable trading platforms that provide the flexibility necessary to be prepared for whatever comes next. In this PrimeXBT review, we’ll highlight the top features of the platform...
Will Dogecoin Dip To Local Support As The Coin Trades Sideways?
Dogecoin started losing value as soon as it fell outside its ascending parallel channel. At the moment, Dogecoin is trading laterally. Over the last 24 hours, DOGE went up by 0.3%, which confirms that the coin was stuck in a consolidated price region. Last week, Dogecoin brought in close to...
Flashbots Wants To Raise $50 Million, But Investors Must Pitch
Flashbots is seeking to raise $50 million with a $1 billion pre-money valuation, according to The Block, citing sources aware of the deal. As they look to crowdfund, it has been revealed that Flashbots is doing a “reverse pitching” where interested investors have to pitch, not the other way around. In this arrangement, investors confident of Flashbots’ prospects must explain, in detail, why they should have a slot in this investment round.
Bitcoin Price: Investors Predict 12% Decline For BTC In Next Two Weeks
Bitcoin has done well in the last week with multiple rallies that have brought the digital asset’s price back to early November 2022 levels. However, while investor sentiment looks to have significantly recovered, not everyone is expecting BTC to continue to do well. The Coinmarketcap Price Estimates feature reveals that a large number of investors are expecting the price of the cryptocurrency to fall over the next two weeks.
XRP Transactions Skyrocket In Australian Top Exchanges
Ripple has reached a new milestone in Australia with its native token, XRP, recording the highest trading volumes on exchanges. With this, Ripple now dominates Australian crypto exchanges as the XRP community anticipates a final court ruling in the lawsuit with the U.S. SEC (Securities And Exchange Commission). The news...
