KIMT
Attempted dog poisoning under investigation in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating an apparent attempt to poison three dogs. The Austin Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 700 block of 18th Street SE on Thursday about rat poison being found in the backyard. The resident told them on Sunday he found 12 blocks of rat poison that had been stuffed with meat.
KIMT
Man arrested for violent standoff in Pine Island pleads not guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of firing around 20 shots at law enforcement during a standoff in Pine Island is pleading not guilty. Michael Steven Molitor, 37 of Winona, was arrested on August 20, 2022, and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, terroristic threats, and wearing a bulletproof vest while committing a crime.
Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
kchanews.com
IC School in Charles City Locked Down, Arizona Man Arrested for Murder
Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Charles City was on lockdown for less than an hour Friday afternoon as law enforcement was apprehending a man wanted for murder in Arizona. IC Principal Laurie Field says they were alerted by Charles City Police about noon that law enforcement would be executing a...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Multiple Charges After Being Belligerent in Apartment Complex
(KWNO)- Early this morning the Winona Police Department responded to a suspicious activity call in an apartment complex on the 100 block of Washington Street. The caller stated that a man was yelling and banging on doors throughout the complex. When officers arrived, they found Evan Navarro-Katz, aged 22 of...
myaustinminnesota.com
Albert Lea man taken into custody after search of an Austin restaurant Friday turns up cocaine and suspected fentanyl charged in Mower County District Court
An Albert Lea man who was taken into custody after a search warrant conducted by authorities at a restaurant on West Oakland Avenue in Austin Friday turned up cocaine and suspected fentanyl has been charged in Mower County District Court. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated in a news release...
KIMT
Third defendant sent to prison for 2021 beating death of Austin man
AUSTIN, Minn. – A third man has been sent to prison for beating a Mower County man to death in 2021. Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 19 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to three years and five months in prison, with credit for 449 days already served, for the death of 75-year-old William Hall.
KIMT
Mason City teen arrested for Manly break-in and gun theft
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City teen is charged with breaking into a Worth County home and stealing two guns. Jesup John Allan Ward, 18 is charged with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that a witness reported seeing Ward...
KIMT
Mason City man, 18, accused of Casey's armed robbery to go along with Worth Co. charges
MASON CITY, Iowa - An 18-year-old Mason City is now facing charges in two counties following an apparent two-day crime spree. Jesup Ward is now charged with armed robbery in connection to an incident at Casey’s on N. Federal Ave. on Jan. 3. He’s facing charges of first-degree robbery....
KIMT
Rochester man sent to federal prison for dealing heroin and meth
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Dealing heroin and meth is sending a Rochester man to federal prison. Erick Fontain Thomas, 41, has been sentenced to 16 years and 6 months behind bars, followed by 10 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
winonaradio.com
Burglary Occurs at Winona Business
(KWNO)- Yesterday, at 9:36 a.m. the Winona Police Department received a burglary call from the 1050 block of West 5th street. Officers responded to a business on that block and learned that someone broke a window, entered the business and stole a printer. The culprit is unknown and there are...
Rochester Man Caught With 6000 Oxy Pills Sentenced to Probation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was caught in possession of thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills has been sentenced to 5 years on probation. 26-year-old Dahir Dahir was given a stayed 21-month prison sentence which he could be required to serve if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. The sentence followed the recommendations of a plea agreement reached last fall just before he was scheduled to stand trial on two counts of first-degree drug sales. Instead, Dahir admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge to settle the case.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
10:05 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School was cited for 5th Degree Assault, and disorderly conduct. 11:26 p.m. Alexander Skaar held for 3rd Degree DWI.
KIMT
Man sentenced for drugs and stolen items in Dodge County
MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Theft and drugs in Dodge County result in probation. Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine. Bellefy pleaded guilty to felony theft and...
KIMT
Not guilty plea to theft of $45,000 in computers from Dodge County company
MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man accused of stealing 15 computers is pleading not guilty. Carl Edward Clark, 39 of Faribault, was charged in September 2022 with 15 counts of felony theft. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted in May 2022 by McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing about...
KIMT
Police: Rochester man, 30, died of drug overdose
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old Rochester man died Wednesday following a suspected drug overdose. Police were called at 10:54 p.m. to the 4000 block of Starling Lane. SE. after a roommate reported an unresponsive male. Narcan was administered twice, and items found in the home indicated drug use.
ktoe.com
Inmate Dies In Olmsted County Jail
(Rochester, MN) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Olmsted County Jail in Rochester. Russell Simon Junior was discovered not breathing on Monday during a routine well-being check. Life-saving efforts were performed before the inmate was pronounced dead. Simon was being held on assault charges in the jail facility.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County government center graffitied, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that one man was arrested Monday, Jan. 16 after surveillance footage allegedly showed him spray-painting the Olmsted County Government Center. Austin Boe, 40, faces one charge of 3rd-degree damage to property. He was arrested at the Rochester...
Truck Driver Injured in Rollover on I-90 Near Rochester
Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A truck driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash on a slick stretch of I-90 near Rochester Wednesday. State Troopers responded to the wreck between the High Forrest and Dexter exits in Mower County shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash report indicates the semi was traveling west when it left the roadway and rolled.
Suspected Drug Overdose Claims life of Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police suspect a drug overdose claimed the life of a man who had just moved to Rochester this week. Lt. Jennifer Hodgeman said officers responded to the reported overdose at a residence in the 4000 block of Sterling Ln. Southeast shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Another person living at the residence called police to the scene.
