Bucks County, PA

glensidelocal.com

Home Depot Heist: couple sought for shoplifting in Willow Grove/Warrington

Two individuals committed a retail theft of “Life Proof” flooring at the Willow Grove Home Depot on January 17 at approximately 6:00pm. According to the Upper Moreland Police Department’s post, the same suspects committed another retail theft at the Warrington Home Depot at 6:50 pm. They were observed operating the pictured vehicle (PA Tag: LNJ-4786 – Honda Odyssey).
WILLOW GROVE, PA
fox29.com

Bucks County man charged with stealing over $800K from New Jersey employer

WILLINGBOROR, N.J. - The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a Bucks County man is being charged with stealing over $800K from his New Jersey employer. Authorities say an investigation began after the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit was contacted by representatives of Radwell International, a Willingboro-based company that...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Juvenile crooks steal woman’s phone, glasses

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A woman was robbed of her cell phone and glasses on Thursday and now police are searching for the suspected teenage suspects. According to police, on January 12, at approximately 11:27 pm, the female victim was walking in the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue when two juveniles from a larger group, approached her and took her cell phone and glasses then fled and were last seen west on 1300 Cecil B. Moore Avenue. No arrests have been made.     [embedded content]   The post Juvenile crooks steal woman’s phone, glasses appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

PSP trooper arrested, charged in December Chester County road rage incident

KENNETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania State trooper has been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage incident that occurred in Chester County in late December. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office made the announcement that 36-year-old David Levy, a trooper with the Media Barracks, has been charged with official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime and simple assault.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say

BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Possible Serial Rapist Sought In North Philly

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a string of sexual assaults on the city's north side were reported last week. The first attack occurred on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. A 24-year-old woman was walking west when a young man ran up, grabbed her, covered her mouth, and tried to bring her to the ground, Philly police told Daily Voice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Police investigating suspicious death in Pa.: reports

Authorities in Upper Darby, Delaware County, are investigating after the body of a 39-year-old man was found in an apartment, according to reports from 6ABC and Fox29. Officers were called to the area of Long Lane and Guilford Road Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m., where they came across the body at an apartment complex near the intersection of Long Lane and Alderbrook Road.
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

1 person in custody for double homicide in Abington Township: Police

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - One person has been taken into custody in connection to a double homicide in Montgomery County. Abington Township police were called to the 1100 block of Beverly Road on Wednesday afternoon.  The Montgomery County coroner was also called to the scene. Police tell CBS Philadelphia the suspect was known to the victims. Authorities say there is no danger to the community. Investigative reporter Joe Holden is on the scene gathering further details. Stay with CBS Philadelphia online, on-air and streaming for updates on this developing story. You can also download the CBS Philadelphia app for the latest breaking news.   
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA

