glensidelocal.com
Home Depot Heist: couple sought for shoplifting in Willow Grove/Warrington
Two individuals committed a retail theft of “Life Proof” flooring at the Willow Grove Home Depot on January 17 at approximately 6:00pm. According to the Upper Moreland Police Department’s post, the same suspects committed another retail theft at the Warrington Home Depot at 6:50 pm. They were observed operating the pictured vehicle (PA Tag: LNJ-4786 – Honda Odyssey).
fox29.com
Bucks County man charged with stealing over $800K from New Jersey employer
WILLINGBOROR, N.J. - The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a Bucks County man is being charged with stealing over $800K from his New Jersey employer. Authorities say an investigation began after the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit was contacted by representatives of Radwell International, a Willingboro-based company that...
Juvenile crooks steal woman’s phone, glasses
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A woman was robbed of her cell phone and glasses on Thursday and now police are searching for the suspected teenage suspects. According to police, on January 12, at approximately 11:27 pm, the female victim was walking in the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue when two juveniles from a larger group, approached her and took her cell phone and glasses then fled and were last seen west on 1300 Cecil B. Moore Avenue. No arrests have been made. [embedded content] The post Juvenile crooks steal woman’s phone, glasses appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Sources: Police searching area behind Royersford warehouse in connection to disappearance of Jennifer Brown
ROYERSFORD, Pa. - The search for a missing Montgomery County mother has drawn law enforcement agents to a grassy area behind a warehouse a short distance from where the woman vanished 2 weeks ago, sources tell FOX 29. Jennifer Brown, 43, was reported missing on Jan. 4 after she failed...
fox29.com
Neighbors shaken by death of once-missing Pennsylvania mom Jennifer Brown: 'We're numb'
LIMERICK TWP, Pa. - A Montgomery County mother who was found dead after a two-week search was remembered by neighbors as a happy woman who was fiercely loyal to her two sons. The remains of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown were discovered Wednesday partially buried in a grassy area behind a Royersford warehouse, according to authorities.
phillyvoice.com
Levittown man allegedly paid off $120,000 gambling debt by stealing from his employer, prosecutors say
A former supervisor at Radwell International allegedly stole more than $866,000 in specialized goods made by the South Jersey manufacturing firm and sold them independently, Burlington County prosecutors said. Brian Myslinski, 31, of Levittown, Bucks County, allegedly used the money to pay off more than $120,000 in gambling debt and...
fox29.com
PSP trooper arrested, charged in December Chester County road rage incident
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania State trooper has been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage incident that occurred in Chester County in late December. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office made the announcement that 36-year-old David Levy, a trooper with the Media Barracks, has been charged with official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime and simple assault.
Pennsylvania state trooper arrested following alleged road rage incident
Witnesses say he forced another vehicle off the road near Longwood Gardens and pointed his gun at other cars.
Bystander initially alerted police to body of missing Montgomery County mom, coroner says
Jennifer Brown was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3. Her cause of death is not yet known.
Daughter accused of killing, dismembering parents in Pennsylvania home
Police responded to the home in Jenkintown on Tuesday night and later found a decapitated, deceased male body and a trash bin filled with severed body parts.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say
BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
fox29.com
Bucks County man seriously ill, almost dies in Ireland hospital; may not return home for months
LEVITTOWN, Pa. - A local man falls seriously ill during a family trip. The man has been in the hospital for weeks and he may not return home for months. He nearly lost his life. "I honestly didn’t know that night whether I would be bringing my son home in...
Possible Serial Rapist Sought In North Philly
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a string of sexual assaults on the city's north side were reported last week. The first attack occurred on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. A 24-year-old woman was walking west when a young man ran up, grabbed her, covered her mouth, and tried to bring her to the ground, Philly police told Daily Voice.
Main Line Media News
Man jailed for straw purchases related to multi-county gun trafficking network
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was sent to jail for illegally purchasing guns for a multi-county gun trafficking network that was dismantled by Montgomery County’s Violent Crime Unit. Darell T. Smith, 27, of the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to...
fox29.com
PSPCA rescues 21 dogs from unsanitary conditions at Lancaster County property
PHILADELPHIA - 21 dogs were removed from a Lancaster County breeder’s property after the dogs were found in unsanitary conditions, officials with the Pennsylvania SPCA announced. The PSPCA received a tip about the property in Gap, where dogs were reportedly living in filth and not being housed in a...
Philly man jailed pending trial in drug deal that ended in fatal shooting in N.J.
A judge has ordered a 22-year-old Philadelphia man jailed pending trial on charges that he shot a South Jersey resident to death during a drug transaction. Tyler L. McKinney shot 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Troopers Arrest Three Suspects Involved in Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Sherron Elam-Coursey of Wilmington, DE, and two teens, a 13-year-old female from Magnolia, DE, and a 15-year-old female from Milford, DE, in connection with […] The post Troopers Arrest Three Suspects Involved in Theft of a Motor Vehicle appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Police investigating suspicious death in Pa.: reports
Authorities in Upper Darby, Delaware County, are investigating after the body of a 39-year-old man was found in an apartment, according to reports from 6ABC and Fox29. Officers were called to the area of Long Lane and Guilford Road Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m., where they came across the body at an apartment complex near the intersection of Long Lane and Alderbrook Road.
1 person in custody for double homicide in Abington Township: Police
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - One person has been taken into custody in connection to a double homicide in Montgomery County. Abington Township police were called to the 1100 block of Beverly Road on Wednesday afternoon. The Montgomery County coroner was also called to the scene. Police tell CBS Philadelphia the suspect was known to the victims. Authorities say there is no danger to the community. Investigative reporter Joe Holden is on the scene gathering further details. Stay with CBS Philadelphia online, on-air and streaming for updates on this developing story. You can also download the CBS Philadelphia app for the latest breaking news.
Woman accused of killing parents, dismembering them with chainsaw in Montco
Police have arrested a woman after they found the dismembered, decomposing bodies of her parents inside their home in Abington Township along with a chainsaw that was used in the crime, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.
