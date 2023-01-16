PHILADELPHIA, PA – A woman was robbed of her cell phone and glasses on Thursday and now police are searching for the suspected teenage suspects. According to police, on January 12, at approximately 11:27 pm, the female victim was walking in the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue when two juveniles from a larger group, approached her and took her cell phone and glasses then fled and were last seen west on 1300 Cecil B. Moore Avenue. No arrests have been made. [embedded content] The post Juvenile crooks steal woman’s phone, glasses appeared first on Shore News Network.

