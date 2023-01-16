ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week With Claudia Tenney

CNY – Following is a weekly newsletter from Congresswoman Caludia Tenney:. Celebrating the Grand Openings of New Constituent Service Centers in Victor and Oswego. The 24th District is a sprawling and beautiful district, which includes portions of the North Country, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York.
Judicial Nomination Turned Into Another Albany Fiasco

ALBANY – As in so many instances in Albany, basic, fundamental democratic processes are frustrated by political agendas and needless dysfunction. This unfortunate reality is again playing out as Judge Hector LaSalle, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s choice to lead the Court of Appeals, was summarily dismissed as a candidate, despite enormous support from lawmakers and legal experts across the board, simply because he doesn’t check enough boxes for radicals in New York’s Democrat Party.
ALBANY, NY
Dec Announces 2023 Exam Dates For Licensed Guides Program

NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced exam schedules for individuals seeking to become licensed guides. DEC is offering exams for guiding in camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, whitewater rafting, canoeing or kayaking, and rock or ice climbing. “Licensed guides play...
DEC To Hold Community Meetings On Community Air Monitoring Initiative Progress

NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced four meetings to provide progress updates for communities participating in the 2022-23 Statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative. Mobile air monitoring began in September 2022 in Brooklyn, Hempstead/New Cassel/Roosevelt/Uniondale/Westbury, Queens, and Syracuse. This first round of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tops Launches Annual Check Out Hunger Campaign

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont, is excited to kick off this year’s Check Out Hunger campaign which will run in all of its stores, Sunday, January 15-Saturday February 4, 2023. Tops’ annual Check Out...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KeyBank Foundation Invests $545,000 To Support Workforce Development And Community Initiatives In Central New York

CNY – The KeyBank Foundation is investing a total of $555,000 in several non-profit organizations in Central New York to support workforce development and community initiatives. These grants are part of KeyBank’s $40 billion National Community Benefits Plan, which represents its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. “KeyBank’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
New York State DEC Forest Rangers – Week In Review

NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DEC Encourages Anglers To Safely Enjoy Ice Fishing This Winter

NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today reminded anglers to be safe when venturing onto the ice this season, especially given recent variations in weather conditions. “New York State has been experiencing wide-ranging temperatures and weather conditions, from freezing to fairly...
U.S. Gas Prices Continue To Rise

CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, up 3 cents since last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.31. The New York State average is $3.44, down one cent since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.48. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
DEC Announces Summer Camps Registration Opens April 2, 2023

NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced that online registration for the 2023 Summer Camps program will open Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. Applications should be submitted through the online registration program available through a link from the...
