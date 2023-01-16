Read full article on original website
This Week With Claudia Tenney
CNY – Following is a weekly newsletter from Congresswoman Caludia Tenney:. Celebrating the Grand Openings of New Constituent Service Centers in Victor and Oswego. The 24th District is a sprawling and beautiful district, which includes portions of the North Country, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York.
Gillibrand Announces Critical Provisions For NYS Included In The Water Resources Development Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced essential provisions for New York’s water resources are included in the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA 2022), which passed in December 2022. This legislation will enable the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Army Corps) to complete several risk management...
NYS Department Of Labor Launches Campaign Educating Young Workers About Their Rights In Child Labor Violations
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) today announced the kickoff of a new public service campaign to inform young New Yorkers of their rights in the workplace after recent increases in child labor violations. This comes in response to a significant increase in child...
Judicial Nomination Turned Into Another Albany Fiasco
ALBANY – As in so many instances in Albany, basic, fundamental democratic processes are frustrated by political agendas and needless dysfunction. This unfortunate reality is again playing out as Judge Hector LaSalle, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s choice to lead the Court of Appeals, was summarily dismissed as a candidate, despite enormous support from lawmakers and legal experts across the board, simply because he doesn’t check enough boxes for radicals in New York’s Democrat Party.
The NYS Department Of Labor Receives $9.1 Million Unemployment Insurance Grant For Underserved Communities
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) today announced that it was awarded a $9.1 million grant from the U.S Department of Labor (USDOL) to promote equitable access to New York’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) program. The equity grant, part of the American Rescue Plan...
Oswego Health Board Member, Katie Toomey, Elected To Serve On The Healthcare Trustees Of New York State’s Board Of Governors
Oswego, NY – Transforming healthcare at the State level, Oswego Health is proud to share that board member, Katie Toomey, has been elected to serve on the Healthcare Trustees of New York State’s (HTNYS) Board of Governors for a three-year term. The HTNYS board of governors aims to...
Dec Releases 2020-2022 Report On Restoring And Enhancing The Health Of New York’s Great Lakes
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today released the 2020-2022 Great Lakes Program Report that highlights collaborative efforts to conserve, restore, protect, and enhance New York’s Great Lakes land and water resources. The report is prepared every two years and...
Dec Announces 2023 Exam Dates For Licensed Guides Program
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced exam schedules for individuals seeking to become licensed guides. DEC is offering exams for guiding in camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, whitewater rafting, canoeing or kayaking, and rock or ice climbing. “Licensed guides play...
DEC To Hold Community Meetings On Community Air Monitoring Initiative Progress
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced four meetings to provide progress updates for communities participating in the 2022-23 Statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative. Mobile air monitoring began in September 2022 in Brooklyn, Hempstead/New Cassel/Roosevelt/Uniondale/Westbury, Queens, and Syracuse. This first round of...
Tops Launches Annual Check Out Hunger Campaign
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont, is excited to kick off this year’s Check Out Hunger campaign which will run in all of its stores, Sunday, January 15-Saturday February 4, 2023. Tops’ annual Check Out...
KeyBank Foundation Invests $545,000 To Support Workforce Development And Community Initiatives In Central New York
CNY – The KeyBank Foundation is investing a total of $555,000 in several non-profit organizations in Central New York to support workforce development and community initiatives. These grants are part of KeyBank’s $40 billion National Community Benefits Plan, which represents its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. “KeyBank’s...
Statement From Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay On Judge Hector Lasalle
ALBANY – Following is a statement from New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay:. The nomination of a new chief judge of the state Court of Appeals is a historic and significant event. It’s unfortunate that Senate Democrats turned it into an embarrassing example of woke dysfunction.
New York State DEC Forest Rangers – Week In Review
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State.
Statement From Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay On Committee Meeting Broadcasts
ALBANY – Following is a statement from New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay:. “Assembly committee meetings will finally be televised, representing a welcome and overdue measure of transparency to our legislative work. Assembly Republicans introduced this measure prior to 2016, when the law requiring televised meetings was passed.
DEC Encourages Anglers To Safely Enjoy Ice Fishing This Winter
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today reminded anglers to be safe when venturing onto the ice this season, especially given recent variations in weather conditions. “New York State has been experiencing wide-ranging temperatures and weather conditions, from freezing to fairly...
Tops Honors Black History Month With Third Annual Contest For 3rd-8th Graders
Williamsville, N.Y. –Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to once again announce a unique opportunity for students in grades 3rd-8th grade to shine!. February is Black History Month and for over three decades Tops has been proud to...
Nazareth College Announces Dean’s List Fall 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – Nazareth students named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List include the following:. Marissa Bell of Oswego, NY. Collin Bennett of Fulton, NY. Emma Brewster of Fulton, NY. Claire Broderick of Fulton, NY. Jack Broderick of Fulton, NY. Nicholas Brown of Fulton, NY. Danielle Dunn of...
U.S. Gas Prices Continue To Rise
CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, up 3 cents since last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.31. The New York State average is $3.44, down one cent since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.48. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
DEC Announces Summer Camps Registration Opens April 2, 2023
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced that online registration for the 2023 Summer Camps program will open Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. Applications should be submitted through the online registration program available through a link from the...
