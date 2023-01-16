ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Students urged to discontinue TikTok use over national security concerns

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tampa, FL - The University of Florida has urged its community members to stop using the popular social media platform TikTok, citing a growing "national security concern."

According to an email sent on Thursday, the university noted that experts have pointed to the possibility that foreign governments may use the app to control data collection, influence the app's recommendation algorithm, and compromise personal devices.

The university also cited the app's U.S. Privacy Policy indicating that they "may collect biometric identifiers and biometric information...such as faceprints and voiceprints, from your User Content."

The university added that 23 states, including Florida, have taken action against TikTok and many other universities and colleges are following suit.

Administrators advised everyone to discontinue using TikTok and remove the app from their devices.

Some states have already banned the use of TikTok by state employees and some federal lawmakers are seeking to ban it nationwide.

